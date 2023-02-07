ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo Parish, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen missing for more than a week; police ask public for help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home. According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WWL

Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed

SHREVEPORT, La. — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state police,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Arrested for Domestic Abuse on Juvenile

Shreveport Police responded to a domestic abuse battery report on Sunday, January 15th, 2023 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. Officers discovered the suspect had already left the scene, but found a female juvenile victim suffering from mulitple injuries. During the investigation, Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department obtained...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

LA State Police Statement on Shreveport Officer Involved Shooting

Last Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 10:51P, Shreveport police responded to a domestic disturbance call to the Villa Norte Apartment Complex, located in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street in north Shreveport. As Shreveport police officers made contact with the complaintant, Alonzo Bagley, 43 years old, made his way...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Car crash on I-20 claims life of little girl in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A single-car crash on Monday morning has now claimed the life of an unrestrained six-year-old girl. The serious injury crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m., Feb. 6, on I-20 west of LA Highway 157. Trodarion Moore, 30, of Minden, was heading west in a...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City Police pursuit crosses Red River into Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City patrol officers arrested one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges after a pursuit through Bossier City and Shreveport kept officers on both sides of the Red River busy on Monday morning. It was early on Feb. 6, and police officers were...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
easttexasradio.com

Man Wanted On Muliple Bowie County Charges

Police are searching for a man who attempted to defraud an employee at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and stole a donation box for children. Keysean White was identified as the suspect after security officers and investigators reviewed the hospital surveillance video. White was seen in the video stealing food from the cafeteria and taking a cash donation box for physically disabled children. A warrant has been issued for White, charging him with felony credit/debit card abuse. Theft, probation violation, and resisting arrest.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

