Android Headlines
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Android Headlines
Samsung components make up over 50% of Pixel 7 Pro's cost
Many of you probably already know that the Tensor processors powering Google’s recent Pixel smartphones are manufactured by Samsung. The Korean firm also helped Google with the chip’s development. But it isn’t the only Samsung-made component in Pixels. According to research firm Counterpoint Research, Samsung accounts for more than 50 percent of components in the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 Flip is going global on February 15 to battle Galaxy Z Flip 4
OPPO has just confirmed that the global variant of the Find N2 Flip will launch on February 15. The event will be hosted in London, UK, and it will kick off at 2:30 PM GMT / 3:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM EST / 6:30 AM PST. The OPPO Find...
Android Headlines
Some Pixel 7 Pro users are reporting their volume buttons falling off
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are undoubtedly one of the best phones to have launched last year and have received widespread praise from the tech world for their excellent software and cameras. However, just like every other phone from Google, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have had several hardware issues over their short lifetime. Last month, reports of camera glass shattering for no apparent reason began to surface, and now some users have started to report their volume button falling off randomly on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is a brand new smartphone at this point. It’s the best OnePlus has to offer, and we continue our series of comparisons with the best of Google. In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro arrived in September last year, and it’s currently Google’s flagship. It’s considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best camera smartphone for stills. It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 11 compares to that, amongst other things.
Android Headlines
New Google Messages notification icon starts popping up
The brand new Google Messages notification icon has finally started popping up for users. This comes three months after Google announced it. As some of you may recall, Google changed the Messages icon entirely. New Google Messages notification icon is finally appearing for users. The new icon has been present...
Android Headlines
Samsung updates Galaxy S10 Lite to February security patch
Samsung has begun rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The device is currently picking up the latest security update in Europe. A wider rollout should follow in the coming days. The handset received the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the US just a few days back. So users stateside may have to wait a few weeks to get the new security release.
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aces JerryRigEverything's durability test
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched earlier this month, and we’ve already seen one durability test video pop up online, the one from PBKreviews. Well, a second one popped up, from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a channel many of you are familiar with. The Galaxy S23 Ultra does great...
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is here with bug fixes, new security patch
About a week ago, we reported that Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out to Pixel phones. Well, now, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 has started reaching Pixel devices, with some bug fixes, and a new security patch. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is rolling out to Pixel smartphones.
Android Headlines
Google Messages lets you react with any emoji
Google Messages is the company’s SMS messaging platform, and it’s been gaining certain features over the years. One feature is the ability to use emojis as a reaction. Now, Google Messages let you react using any emoji. Google Messages brought emoji reactions back in 2020, but there’s been...
Android Headlines
Xiaomi intros Hello Kitty smartphone, because why not?
Xiaomi has announced a limited edition Hello Kitty smartphone. It basically gave one of its existing smartphones a makeover. This is the Xiaomi Civi 2, in a Hello Kitty costume. Xiaomi announces a Hello Kitty smartphone, but you probably can’t get it. As many of you have immediately guessed,...
Android Headlines
How to sign up for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft announced this week, that it has integrated ChatGPT into Bing. However, this is not yet available for everyone, and it’s only available in a preview for now. So you’re going to need to sign up for the Microsoft’s new Bing waitlist. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. How to sign up, and also how you can move up on the waitlist.
Android Headlines
Google adds personalized directory to podcast search results
Google has updated how results for podcasts appear in Search. It now gives you a card-based personalized podcast directory instead of showing individual episodes. The new layout is similar to movie and TV show recommendations on Google. Google revamps podcast search results. Before this update, searching for podcasts on Google...
Comments / 0