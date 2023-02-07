Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Qualcomm brings 5G to smartwatches and IoT with Snapdragon X35
Qualcomm has just made 5G available for a wide range of smaller gadgets, such as smartwatches, smart glasses, and IoT (internet of things) devices. The semiconductor giant has launched the Snapdragon X35 5G modem to fuel a new wave of 5G devices. The Snapdragon X35 5G is the world’s first...
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
OPPO Find N2 Flip is going global on February 15 to battle Galaxy Z Flip 4
OPPO has just confirmed that the global variant of the Find N2 Flip will launch on February 15. The event will be hosted in London, UK, and it will kick off at 2:30 PM GMT / 3:30 PM CET / 9:30 AM EST / 6:30 AM PST. The OPPO Find...
Alibaba starts internally testing its ChatGPT competitor
ChatGPT has created a sudden fervor for conversational AI in the tech industry, and everyone wants to be the master of it. Alibaba is the latest company to enter this race. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly conducting internal testing of its ChatGPT competitor. It hasn’t officially announced a launch date for the solution, which doesn’t yet have a name, at least not known to the public.
Some Pixel 7 Pro users are reporting their volume buttons falling off
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are undoubtedly one of the best phones to have launched last year and have received widespread praise from the tech world for their excellent software and cameras. However, just like every other phone from Google, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have had several hardware issues over their short lifetime. Last month, reports of camera glass shattering for no apparent reason began to surface, and now some users have started to report their volume button falling off randomly on the Pixel 7 Pro.
How to sign up for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft announced this week, that it has integrated ChatGPT into Bing. However, this is not yet available for everyone, and it’s only available in a preview for now. So you’re going to need to sign up for the Microsoft’s new Bing waitlist. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. How to sign up, and also how you can move up on the waitlist.
Samsung donates $3 million Turkey after massive earthquake
Samsung has announced a donation worth $3 million to aid the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey. The earthquake earlier this week flattened thousands of buildings and killed tens of thousands of people across Turkey, Syria, and surrounding regions. Google, Apple, Amazon, and many other companies have also donated relief items for the victims.
