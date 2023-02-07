Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Jessica J. Caforio, 41, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jessica J. Caforio, 41, Watertown, died February 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be Friday February 17, 2023 from 3-5 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a funeral service with Reverend Gail Parsons officiating. Condolence may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
wwnytv.com
Local girls ice skating dream becomes a reality
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Charlie McNitt comes from a family that enjoys being on the ice. But Charlie wasn’t always able to skate with her family. She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy before birth, meaning she can’t walk on her own power. But thanks to the generosity of...
wwnytv.com
Barbara Davis, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On February 10, 2023, our mom died peacefully at home on Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay. Most who knew our mom, could not help but love her. Whether meeting her for the first time or seeing her for the 50th time, you would surely be greeted with a huge smile that made her eyes sparkle. She was kind, generous, and loving and probably one of the most genuine people we have ever known. She was a petite woman but her heart was enormous. If we had a dollar for every time someone told us she was their favorite, we would have a lot of dollars.
wwnytv.com
Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bruce M. McGill, 63, of Ogdensburg will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Floyd McCallum Officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00am until the time of service. Bruce passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in Utica, NY.
wwnytv.com
Wayne C. Ames, 77, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wayne C. Ames, 77, Watertown, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 9th, 2023, under the direction of Hospice and the care of his family. He is survived by his caregiver and longtime companion Karen Dumas; his son Jeffrey Ames, Watertown and a daughter Lori; three grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister Juanita Hager, Woodbridge, VA; three brothers James Ames, Rosemond, CA, Raymond and Richard Ames, Both of St. Augustine, FL; eight nieces and nephews. A son Michael and a grandchild predeceased him.
wwnytv.com
Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Eugene E. Thesier, 87, of Thesier Road, passed away Saturday morning, February 11, 2023 at Lewis County Health System Hospital. A calling hour will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A funeral Mass will be said on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen with Rev. Todd Thibault, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen, in the spring. A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral at the Lowville VFW, 7744 W. State St., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, P.O. Box 12, Copenhagen, NY 13626.
wwnytv.com
Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Raymond E. “Corky” Cobb, III, 69, died on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2023 at his home under the care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Raymond was born on June 14, 1953 in Carthage the son of the late Raymond E. and...
wwnytv.com
Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. LaGrow, 81, of 4727 Zecher Road died on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Carthage Area Hospital, where she had been a patient for a short time. She was born in Carthage on January 12, 1942, the daughter of George and Charlotte Mealus...
wwnytv.com
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly Aurora, IL, will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Burial...
wwnytv.com
Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Wheeler, 89, of Copenhagen NY died peacefully, Friday, February 10, at her home, surrounded by the loving care of her family. Donna was born in Tylerville, NY on November 5, 1933, the daughter of the late Emery and Maretta Rose Hodge. She started her schooling at Tylerville’s one room schoolhouse, later graduating from Copenhagen School in 1952. There she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Harold “Spot” Wheeler on October 12, 1952, at the Copenhagen United Methodist Church. Harold died on November 22, 1991.
wwnytv.com
Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse. 7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)
wwnytv.com
Sophie Samsa, 92, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sophie Samsa, 92, died early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital where she has been a patient since February 2nd. Sophie was born on July 5, 1930 in the town of Turin, the daughter of the late Martin and Katherine (Wojnarowski) Zubrzycki. She attended rural school in Turin, where she had the responsibility of being first to school to start the fire for class. Sophie was united in marriage to Edward Samsa on July 7, 1951 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Victor Balcerak, Pastor officiating. She was a homemaker and a babysitter for many area families. Edward died on Thursday, January 21, 1988.
wwnytv.com
Sunday Sports: Section 3 Basketball preview, Section 10/7 Swimming Championships
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Section 3 boys and girls basketball playoffs begin this week, with seedings and pairings announced Wednesday. We take a look at some of the teams expected to receive high seeds when the post season kicks off. On the girl’s side, the Indian River Warriors...
wwnytv.com
Athlete of the Week: Austin Griner
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Sackets Harbor who’s putting up points a plenty this season. This talented junior earns this week’s title. Austin Griner is averaging 22 points per game this season. Among his more impressive performances, 38 points...
wwnytv.com
Edward W. Brown, 68, of Turin
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Edward W. Brown, 68, of E. Main Street, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Calling hours will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. There will be no funeral service. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring in Wildwood Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Connie B. Simmons, 71, of Gouverneur and Richville
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Connie B. Simmons, a lifelong resident of Gouverneur and Richville, New York, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1951, to the late Robert and Mary (Gardner) Bush in Gouverneur, New York. Connie is survived by her loving husband...
wwnytv.com
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
wwnytv.com
History lesson: Famous physician has ties to Fort Drum
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - On Fort Drum, the Guthrie Healthcare Clinic provides just about every service needed for soldiers and their families. Some visits require anesthetic, for which the clinic can thank its namesake. “Our medical clinic is named after Dr. Samuel Guthrie,” said Col. Evelyn Vento, who’s...
wwnytv.com
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Timothy K. McConnell, 51, of Rodman
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Timothy K. McConnell, 51 passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 8th. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Reception will follow the service at the Rodman Fire Hall.
Comments / 0