Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Did You Make Plans for Valentine's Day? It's Quickly Approaching!Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Domenic DeBonis
On January 27th, 2023, Domenic (Dom) DeBonis passed away at his home in the Villages. He was 89 years old, only 8 days short of his 90th birthday. At his bedside he was surrounded by loving members of his family including his beloved wife, Patricia. He is survived by his wife Patricia; children Jeff (Dona), Natalie, Linda DeBonis Stapleton (Matt), and Ron (Mary); grandchildren Domenic (Megan), Jordan (Crimson), Danielle, Alexandra, Brooke, Chase, and Brandon; great-grandchildren Adelyn, Emma and expected great-grandfather to a third great-grandson due in June of 2023.
villages-news.com
Walter E. Kurz
Walter “Wally” E. Kurz, 85, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Marblehead, MA., passed away on Feb. 6, 2023. Born to German immigrants William and Maria (Laupheimer) Kurz, Wally, grew up in Philadelphia, PA. and graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1956. He went on to Keystone Junior College and Penn State University where he earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering. While there, he made the Dean’s list and was a member of the ME Honor Society. Upon graduation he joined the General Electric Company as a manufacturing engineer. He held many positions in Engineering, Marketing and Manufacturing at GE and after 30 plus years, he retired from the Aircraft Engine Division as Manager of Advanced Technology. Wally was a dedicated distance runner. He ran cross country in high school and college followed by hundreds of road races from the 5K’s to marathons including the Boston. He was also an avid bicyclist, motorcycle rider, sailor and golfer.
villages-news.com
Diane L. Loar
Diane L. Loar, 63, of Wildwood, FL passed away Saturday, February 04, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1959, in Detroit, MI. Diane loved spending time with family, working in her flower gardens, going fishing and thrift stores. She was Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Billy Cramer;...
villages-news.com
Russell Joseph Novotny
Russell Joseph Novotny, age 80, The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away February 5th, at home, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was blessed to have been comfortable and have his family with him during this time. Russ, as he was known, was born in Portage, PA on April...
villages-news.com
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
villages-news.com
Indiana chiropractor ordered into anger management after disturbance at Margarita Republic
An Indiana chiropractor has been ordered into anger management after a disturbance at a popular nightspot in The Villages. Erik William Hanson, 57, of Batesville, Ind. will avoid prosecution on two counts of battery and one count of trespassing if he successfully completes a pre-trial intervention agreement deal struck earlier this month in Lake County Court.
villages-news.com
Fernando among Bill Doherty’s proteges performing in ‘Three Tenors’
Maestro Bill Doherty was like a proud teacher on graduation day Saturday in The Sharon. He watched three of his former proteges showcase their talent and musical skill in “Three Tenors Plus One.”. The annual fund raising concert for The Opera Club of The Villages featured Fernando Varela, Devin...
villages-news.com
Lyla Evelyn Dow
Lyla Evelyn Dow, 64, of Wildwood, FL , and formerly of Cary’s Mills, ME, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at a healthcare facility in Gainesville, FL. She was born May 12, 1958, in Houlton, ME to Bert K. and Ruth M. (nee MacDougal) Wiggins. She attended Houlton High...
villages-news.com
Golf cart driver who got lost after tree lighting dodges prosecution in family brawl
A golf cart driver who got lost after a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in The Villages has dodged prosecution in a family brawl. Neil Patrick Lester, 33, who was living at Lakeside Landings in Oxford at the time of the incident, had been at the wheel of a golf cart on Nov. 29 after leaving the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Lester got into an argument with his brother-in-law when the group got lost and could not use GPS navigation because it wasn’t making sense to them, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Wildwood Debate Team will be seeking community support on Sunday
Wildwood Middle High School Debate Team will be hosting a Super Bowl Sunday Fundraiser at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza. The students will be raising money from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The team will be fundraising for the FCDI State Championships in April and the National Speech and Debate Nationals...
villages-news.com
Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears
To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.
villages-news.com
Lorrie Lynn White
Lorrie Lynn “My Honey Bunny” White, (60), of The Villages, Florida, was called home on February 8, 2023. Lorrie was at UF Health when she passed away after a battle with cancer. She spent her last hours completely surrounded by her family. As she passed, a single tear of love rolled down her face.
villages-news.com
Wildwood Police Department to host 5K run for autism awareness
The Wildwood Police Department will be hosting a 5K Fun Run for Autism Awareness on Saturday, April 22 at Millennium Park. The non-timed race costs $30 for entry and will include a Wildwood 2023 5K T-shirt and medals for the top five runners to commemorate the police department’s first-ever 5K for Autism Awareness. All other proceeds will benefit Jack & Allie, a non-profit through Abel’s Learning Academy for Autism. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with the race officially starting at 8 a.m.
villages-news.com
Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home
A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
villages-news.com
Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists
Mr. Cala’s tortured reasoning and unworkable solution make responding a challenge. I’ll I’ll begin with two facts. First, in Florida a bicycle is legally defined as a vehicle — riders have all the privileges, rights, and responsibilities on public roads (except for expressways) that a motor vehicle operator does. In other words, unlike the “poor Buffalo”, a bicyclist’s rights and responsibilities are Statutorily protected. Second, The Villages has earned the “Gold” Bicycle Friendly Community Award. This is only given to communities that demonstrate a commitment to safe bicycling. The Villages would not have achieved this status if bicyclists “ride wherever they please, ignoring safety.”
villages-news.com
Village of Marsh Bend woman charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer
A Village of Marsh Bend woman has been charged with stealing $9,200 from her employer. Pamela Ann Sullivan, 55, who lives in the Ryan Villas, was arrested this past week by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging her with grand theft. She was working as the transportation...
villages-news.com
Jury renders decision in criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages
A Sumter County jury has rendered a decision in a criminal case involving feuding neighbors in The Villages. Village of Sanibel resident Gerald Wilbur Lawson, 80, had been charged with aggravated battery of his neighbor, 75-year-old Leanna Hood, which she alleged occurred on Oct. 13, 2020. Lawson lives at 566 Bradford Loop and Hood lives at 562 Bradford Loop.
villages-news.com
Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard
The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
villages-news.com
Snowbird who got lost in golf cart sentenced on DUI charge
A snowbird who was arrested after he got lost in a golf cart has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge. Richard John Beatty, 68, of Allenstown, N.H. pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Frankie Brin Red wins Florida Half Century softball tournament
Frankie Brin Red won the Florida Half Century softball tournament which was held Feb. 4 and 5 at Boombah Softball Complex in Sanford. Frankie Brin Red finished with a record of 3-1. Frankie Brin Red’S only loss was to handed to them by Frankie Brin Grey. The top hitters...
Comments / 0