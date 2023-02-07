ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sprague wrestler Cole Steketee on a quest to defend his state title

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
Sprague wrestler Cole Steketee knew he needed to make some changes after his freshman year.

That year, he lost in the 195-pound second round at the 2020 OSAA Class 6A state championships, and the Covid-19 pandemic halted high school sports about two weeks later.

The pandemic canceled the 2021 state championships during his sophomore year, and throughout that year, he was focused on getting stronger and quicker.

“I started hitting the weights and putting on a bunch of weight. I got up to 220 my sophomore year, and I just kept training,” Steketee said. “I had really good training partners, guys like (former Sprague wrestlers) David Sherman and Brook Byers.”

He was ready to dominate in his junior year, and he finished the season as the 6A 285-pound state champion.

“It’s one thing to be a state champion, and it’s another to stay on top and be motivated. Cole has been on a different level this year,” Sprague first-year head coach Antonio Antillon said. “Cole is on the lighter end of the heavyweights. The class goes up to 285 pounds, and he’s weighing 240 and sometimes below that. His movement and positioning are amazing.”

Steketee was a major contributor last year on quite possibly the best wrestling team in Sprague history.

The Olympians finished second in the state as a team, behind champion Newberg, and they had five individual state champions — Brayden Boyd (120), Riley Davis (170), Byers (182), Sherman (220) and Steketee.

“We have some big shoes to fill from last season,” Steketee said. “It’s been a challenge, but the coaches have done a great job managing this team.”

Steketee is the only state champion returning for the Olys this season, and he has taken on more of a leadership role on the younger team.

“He’s developed into a strong leader. He’s more confident this year,” Antillon said. “He’s taken that step forward this year and is coaching those younger wrestlers up.”

Steketee still undecided about his career after Sprague

Steketee hasn’t decided what he’s going to do next year, but he plans to play football or wrestle at the college level, and maybe both.

Steketee was a first-team all-league offensive lineman for Sprague in the fall.

He helped the Olys go 6-5 and reach the 6A Columbia Cup quarterfinals.

“He was a rock for us on the offensive line, he was the one making the calls. He held us together up front. He was a very good leader for us,” Sprague football coach Jay Minyard said. “He exemplifies what hard work means to a high school athlete.”

Steketee for now is focused on repeating as a state champion, and after a third-place finish at the highly competitive Reno Tournament of Champions in December, he feels as strong as ever.

“You’ll see heavyweights in all different shapes and sizes down there (in Reno). I think that was the best I’ve wrestled this season so far,” Steketee said. “It’s definitely a different feeling defending the title. But I’m looking at it as not defending my title, I’m going after another one.”

COLE STEKETEE

School: Sprague

Year: Senior

2022 at state: OSAA Class 6A state champion at 285 pounds.

Wrestling district championships

6A-Central Valley Conference: Feb. 11 at North Salem.

5A-Mid-Willamette Conference: Feb. 17-18 at Salem Armory.

4A-Special District 2: Feb. 17-18 at Cascade.

3A-Special District 2: Feb. 10-11 at Scio.

2A/1A-Special District 1: Feb. 11 at Knappa.

Wrestling state championships

All matches take place at Portland's Veterans Memorial Coliseum

DAY 1 — FEB. 23

Class 4A, 3A, 2A/1A, 4A/3A/2A/1A girls: Matches start at 9 a.m.

DAY 2 — FEB. 24

Class 6A, 5A, 6A/5A girls: Matches start at 8:30 a.m.

Class 4A, 3A, 2A/1A, 4A/3A/2A/1A girls: Matches start at 5 p.m.

DAY 3 — FEB. 25

Class 6A, 5A, 6A/5A girls: Matches start at 9 a.m.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

