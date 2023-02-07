Read full article on original website
Chrome's next stable release will support Nvidia RTX video upscaling this week
Something to look forward to: Nvidia unveiled its intentions to bring its AI upscaling technology to videos in web browsers at CES last month. Signs from Google suggest the feature's launch is imminent, but many questions remain about the extent of RTX Video Super Resolution's effectiveness.
Going From 20 to 40: A Graphics Card Upgrade Tale
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. At some point, every PC enthusiast will want to make an upgrade of some kind. It might be the entire...
Microsoft is testing a native RGB-lighting controller in Windows 11
Something to look forward to: Whatever your opinion of RGB-covered accessories, their popularity can't be denied. Selecting the myriad of colors and patterns they display usually means installing third-party software such as iCue for Corsair products or Razer Synapse, but it appears that Microsoft is working on a native universal controller within Windows 11 for all RGB accessories.
Why Steam Deck Is One of the Most Significant PC Gaming Moments in Years
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While the launch of the Steam Deck was the opposite of pompous, headlines surrounding Valve's PC gaming handheld have jumped...
Gigabyte pairs Aorus Gen5 SSD with a gargantuan passive heatsink
In a nutshell: Aftermarket cooling solutions for storage drives have existed for years – decades, even – but they haven't been deemed borderline necessary until recently with the advent of high-end solid-state drives. Gigabyte's new Aorus Gen5 10000 SSD is a prime example.
Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X 14" Laptop Review
When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Lenovo laptops are often among the best offerings in a given segment, so any new notebook from the company has...
CPU shipments suffer biggest decline in 30 years, for the second time in the last year
The big picture: Reports continue to roll in, signaling that 2022 was a historically rough year for hardware sales across the tech industry. Throughout the year, PC processor sales saw not one but two record-breaking quarterly slumps. And yet, AMD managed to gain market share in both cases.
Microsoft announces new ChatGPT-powered Bing engine and Edge browser
What just happened? As expected, Microsoft has announced a new iteration of its Bing search engine powered by a version of the same AI behind ChatGPT. During an event at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters, the firm also said it is updating the Edge browser with new AI capabilities and a new look.
OnePlus teases its first Android tablet, and a co-branded mechanical keyboard
What just happened? OnePlus has announced its first Android tablet and mechanical keyboard. The aptly named OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch LCD panel (2,800 x 2,000 pixels, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, 296 PPI) that is billed as the world's first tablet with a 7:5 ratio screen. The panel and cover glass are set in a CNC aluminum unibody with curved edges sporting an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio.
An iPhone Ultra that's more expensive than the Pro Max could arrive next year
Rumor mill: Flagship iPhones keep getting more expensive, so what's Apple going to do? Lowering the prices would be the obvious answer, but no; Cupertino could release an even pricier handset, called the iPhone Ultra, as soon as next year.
Buying second-hand graphics cards that were used for crypto mining isn't as risky as you might think
In context: It's an argument that has been raging for years: is buying a second-hand graphics card worth the risk when it could have been used extensively for crypto mining? Probably the most famous of all the tech YouTube channels, Linus Tech Tips, has long said that former mining cards don't automatically suffer from performance issues, and could even be a better buy than those that were used exclusively for gaming. Now, Linus might have proven this claim.
Intel's 15th-gen Arrow lake CPUs: How much faster will they be over Alder lake?
Something to look forward to: As Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake CPU approaches launch, rumors suggest it could come with a staggering 45 percent IPC uplift over the already popular 12th-gen Alder Lake family. If that turns out to be the case, it would mean substantial increases in per-core and per-clock performance.
Dell becomes latest tech titan to trim headcount
What just happened? Add Dell to the growing list of tech companies that have announced layoffs in recent months. Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke highlighted some of the steps Dell has already taken to help deal with the current global economic environment including limiting travel, reducing spending on outside services and pausing external hiring, but warned that more changes are needed to continue to successfully navigate an uncertain market. Ultimately, it means that some employees will be leaving the company.
Realme's GT Neo 5 phone can fully charge in less than 10 minutes
In a nutshell: Realme is redefining the term "fast charging" with its new GT Neo 5, a smartphone that includes a 240W charging system for blistering fast recharges. Need a quick 20 percent juice up before heading out the door? If you can spare a minute and a half, you're golden.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Android OS consumes 60GB of storage
WTF?! While phones are advertised as having a specific amount of storage, many new buyers are shocked to find that a significant chunk is already taken up. This is especially true of the Galaxy S23, which, thanks to Samsung's version of Android, comes with 60GB of storage already filled. That's four times what the stock version of Android consumes on the Pixel 7 phones and around double what Windows 11 takes up on a PC.
Echo VR shuts down, John Carmack offers some alternative routes
In context: Initially released as a part of VR adventure Lone Echo, Echo VR is an early "VR sport" example for the Oculus Rift (and later Quest) HMD VR system. After acquiring the developer (Ready at Dawn) in 2020, Meta has now announced that the multiplayer experience will finally shut down by this Summer.
Canon introduces the EOS R50, its new entry-level mirrorless camera
What just happened? Canon has introduced a new entry-level mirrorless camera body targeting budding content creators, those looking to move beyond smartphone photography or folks seeking a solid backup solution. The Canon EOS...
Malware delivery through Microsoft OneNote files is growing in a post-macro world
A hot potato: Threat actors are including OneNote attachments in their phishing emails to infect victims with remote access malware that can be used to steal passwords or even access cryptocurrency wallets. Malicious Word and Excel attachments that launch macros to download and install malware have been used by attackers to distribute malware through emails for years. However, Microsoft finally disabled macros by default in Office documents in 2022, rendering this technique of virus distribution ineffective.
Apple's new patent hints at plans of adding a camera to the Apple Watch
Through the looking glass: Apple was granted a new patent for a detachable watch-based camera retention system earlier this week. The patent includes a detachable band design and a quick-release retention mechanism to support a watch-based camera. While there's no guarantee it will be produced, the patent is good indication that Apple is actively looking to deliver new features for their watch-wearing fans.
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
