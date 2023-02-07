Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane wasn't ecstatic when he found out the St. Louis Blues had sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers. "It's not, like, the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," he said Friday, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO