theScore
Kings sign Copley to 1-year, $1.5M extension
The Los Angeles Kings signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a one-year, $1.5-million extension Friday, the team announced. Copley has emerged as the Kings' most reliable netminder this season, recording a 15-3-1 record with an .897 save percentage and a 2.92 goals against average. The 31-year-old journeyman has played 51 career...
theScore
Coyotes make Chychrun healthy scratch for trade-related reasons
The Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes appear to be coming to a dramatic end. The Arizona Coyotes announced they made the defenseman a healthy scratch Saturday against the St. Louis Blues for trade-related reasons. Chychrun, 24, has been on the trade block since at least January 2022, but a deal has yet...
theScore
Patrick Kane 'was definitely looking at' Rangers before Tarasenko trade
Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane wasn't ecstatic when he found out the St. Louis Blues had sent Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers. "It's not, like, the happiest I've been to hear about a trade," he said Friday, according to NBC Sports Chicago's Charlie Roumeliotis. "I think the Rangers are a team that you definitely pay attention to and definitely are intrigued by, for obvious reasons."
theScore
Hart Trophy Rankings: McDavid's exploits make it a battle for 2nd place
There's no point beating around the bush here. Connor McDavid is the obvious MVP front-runner as we move further into the unofficial second half of this NHL season. That's hardly a controversial statement, but let's be real: Everyone else garnering Hart Trophy consideration is clearly just vying to be a finalist at this point.
theScore
Canadiens sign Jordan Harris to 2-year extension
The Montreal Canadiens signed rookie blue-liner Jordan Harris to a two-year pact with an average annual value of $1.4 million, the team announced Friday. Harris, 22, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent once his current deal expired. The Massachusetts native has one goal and 10 assists in 47...
theScore
Keefe: Maple Leafs were 'outworked, outplayed' in loss to Blue Jackets
After the opening 20 minutes on Saturday night, it seemed like the Toronto Maple Leafs would cruise to a second consecutive victory over the basement-dwelling Columbus Blue Jackets. Then they fell flat in the second period en route to a 4-3 defeat. "Just got outworked, outplayed," head coach Sheldon Keefe...
theScore
Senators' Forsberg stretchered off vs. Oilers with apparent leg injury
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg was stretchered off the ice with an apparent leg injury late in the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers forward Zach Hyman into Forsberg moments before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored Edmonton's sixth goal. Forsberg looked to...
theScore
Report: Hurricanes, Stars among teams interested in Blackhawks' Kane
Though Chicago Blackhawks veteran Patrick Kane hasn't yet informed the team if he'll waive his no-movement clause ahead of the trade deadline, some suitors appear to be taking shape. The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Vegas Golden Knights have "confirmed interest" in acquiring the pending unrestricted free agent's...
theScore
Sabres' Granato: Thompson ready to play Saturday vs. Flames
Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato said star forward Tage Thompson will be ready to play in Saturday's afternoon meeting with the Calgary Flames. Thompson exited the Sabres' 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1 with an upper-body injury. He was considered day-to-day before that contest. Though it...
theScore
Senators' Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tears in both knees
Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after suffering MCL tears in both knees, the team announced Sunday. Neither tear will require surgery, according to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch. Forsberg was stretchered off the ice during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. In the lead-up to Edmonton's...
theScore
Predators' Forsberg injured after taking hit from Flyers' Ristolainen
Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg exited Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers after taking a hit along the boards from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The incident occurred in the dying seconds of the opening frame. Forsberg struggled to get to his feet and had to be helped off the ice. He didn't return and ended up logging just over five minutes of ice time.
