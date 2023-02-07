Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
More and More Insiders Blowing the Whistle on Biden’s Top-Secret Document ScandalThe Veracity ReportBoston, MA
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
Ron Hextall Has to Sell First Round Pick to Improve Penguins
If the Pittsburgh Penguins have plans of improving their roster, then the first round pick needs to be moved.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
With the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline less than a month away now is an appropriate time to evaluate where the Colorado Avalanche stand heading into the business end of the 2022-23 season. Mostly due to experiencing a torrent of injuries to start the campaign, the defending Stanley Cup champions own...
NHL
Tarasenko's message to St. Louis
Former Blue shared a message for St. Louis on Instagram. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Thursday, shared a message to the fans in St. Louis on Sunday. Here's what he had to say on his personal Instagram account:. (To my) St. Louis Blues family,
The Hockey Writers
Stars: 3 Trade Destinations for Radek Faksa
The Dallas Stars are looking for just one thing in particular at the 2023 Trade Deadline, a top-six forward. They are a legitimate threat to win the Western Conference as they sit in first place by four points. They have a strong group all the way through, but are looking for an upgrade to be able to play with Mason Marchment and Tyler Seguin.
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Blackhawks Have Deal in Pocket for Patrick Kane [Report]
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks have the pieces worked out and a trade in the chamber that would see the Oilers land Patrick Kane in a blockbuster deal. Spector writes in a recent column, “I believe neither Erik Karlsson nor Jakob Chychrun are possibilities in Edmonton.” He adds, “A home run, on this roster at this moment, is a Top 6 forward. And at the top of that list is Patrick Kane.”
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Can Still Move Kane to Rangers After Tarasenko Trade
The New York Rangers were expected to add a top-six winger before the 2023 Trade Deadline passes, and they have done just that by acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. With this, New York’s first line looks a lot better on paper, as it has another star winger on it. However, if the Rangers want to boost their forward group with another star before the postseason, it is still possible for them to add Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane even after the Tarasenko trade. Let’s go over why now.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Should Explore Trade for Canucks’ Boeser
The St. Louis Blues are officially changing the guard and nucleus of their team. The decision to trade franchise-star Vladimir Tarasenko sent shockwaves through the NHL after he publicly requested a trade 21 months ago. While the Blues currently have multiple expiring contracts this season, it would behoove them to explore an option that would move out one of their defensemen currently earning $6.5 million per season to reallocate funds toward their forward group. The proposed trade partner, the Vancouver Canucks, are in a similar position as the Blues, needing a re-tool that could shake up their team and help push them back to playoff contenders once more.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More
A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. When: Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 pm PST (Dustin Brown jersey retirement and statue unveiling beginning at 6:00 pm PST) Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Rangers Emerging as Potential Trading Partners
The Detroit Red Wings are heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Due to this, they are expected to be sellers at the deadline, and players like Tyler Bertuzzi, Olli Maatta, and Pius Suter have emerged as potential trade candidates. However, at the same time, it is still possible that they could add players if it has the potential to benefit them in the long term.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Most Likely to be Moved at the Traded Deadline
The Montreal Canadiens are headed into this year’s trade deadline as sure-fire sellers, with a bevy of possible players they could move. They also have injury issues and tradable players that are not producing. However, trade rumours have been running rampant all season — it’s almost crunch time, and the Habs need to make moves if they want to acquire that first-overall pick or the young goalie they have hinted about wanting. Here is a list of three Canadiens that could be on the move for Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to get what he wants.
Patrick Kane not pleased Rangers no longer trade possibility
While Patrick Kane said he's still not sure he'd accept a trade out of Chicago, the Blackhawks star said he was disappointed to see a potential suitor in the Rangers acquire Vladimir Tarasenko in a deal instead.
The Hockey Writers
Tortorella, Fletcher Developing Complicated Power Dynamic with Flyers
When Philadelphia Flyers season ticket holders received a letter about the state of the organization, they might’ve been surprised about whose signature was on the bottom. Head coach John Tortorella has coached only 54 games in Philadelphia with a mediocre (at best) roster, yet he is already the face of a franchise with a long and storied history.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders’ 6-5 Loss vs Canucks
The New York Islanders look poised to win their fifth game in a row. They had a 4-2 lead against a Vancouver Canucks team that lost back-to-back games in their return from the All-Star Break. Instead, the Islanders unraveled. They allowed four unanswered goals and lost to the Canucks 6-5.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers 2022-23 Trade Targets: Carson Soucy
One of the biggest issues the Edmonton Oilers have is their lack of depth on the blue line. While they have a pretty strong defensive core on paper they still seem to struggle when the going gets tough, and it’s an issue the team has had for plenty of seasons. A potential “diamond in the rough” acquisition could be Seattle Kraken defenseman, Carson Soucy. In this article, the benefits of bringing in a hometown player on an expiring contract are discussed, as well as a potential trade package the Oilers could part with in order to make this deal work.
The Hockey Writers
Jets 2020 Draft Class Midseason Check-In
With the Winnipeg Jets on a break until Feb. 11, it’s the perfect time to check in to see what their prospects have been up to. Earlier in the week, we checked in on the seven selections they made at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and the four selections they made at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Q&A: Effects of Kane & Toews Staying or Leaving
Just like the rest of the league, the Chicago Blackhawks are in the midst of February hockey and trade deadline frenzy. A few big transactions have already been made, and many more will filter in as the month moves along and the Mar. 3 trade deadline approaches. For some, this...
