TechRadar
Dangerous new 'Hook' Android malware lets hackers remotely control your phone
Cybersecurity experts have warnedd of a new Android malware capable of taking over the target endpoint (opens in new tab) and using it to steal data, exfiltrate personally identifiable information (PII), and make financial transactions. Discovered by researchers at security firm ThreatFabric, the malware is called Hook, and can be...
Millions of Google users warned over extremely dangerous ‘click’ that could cost you
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
This is how Microsoft will compensate websites Bing and ChatGPT steals information from
Microsoft's positioning of Bing and Chat-GPT will spur an arms race with Google that could crush small, independent websites, and make the internet dumber as a result.
Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
Recent Windows update wants to snoop through users' Office data
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: A patch recently released via Windows Update scared Office users away, as Microsoft was seemingly going after data about older Office versions. Now the company explains: it's for your own good, privacy is paramount, etc.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
Ars Technica
Hackers are mass infecting servers worldwide by exploiting a patched hole
An explosion of cyberattacks is infecting servers around the world with crippling ransomware by exploiting a vulnerability that was patched two years ago, it was widely reported on Monday. The hacks exploit a flaw in ESXi, a hypervisor VMware sells to cloud hosts and other large-scale enterprises to consolidate their...
The Verge
Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing is open for everyone to try starting today
Microsoft’s new ChatGPT-powered Bing experience will be available today for everybody as a “limited preview” on desktop. You’ll have a limited number of queries that you can use with it, but you will be able to sign up for full access soon. If you visit Bing.com,...
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
How to Find Your Wi-Fi Passwords in Windows
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. When friends and family come to visit and you want to give them your Wi-Fi password, what do you do...
Yandex leak includes source code for popular Russian search engine
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Facepalm: As the fourth largest search engine in the world, Yandex is a real tech giant offering many digital or digitally-augmented services. The company has been involved in a recent security incident, which will provide interesting outcomes for the SEO market at least.
Microsoft To Arm Search Engine, Browser With Tech 'More Powerful' Than ChatGPT In Heated AI Battle With Google
Microsoft Corporation MSFT says it is launching new versions of the Bing search engine and Edge internet browser enhanced with artificial intelligence. What Happened: The search engine and the browser are available for preview currently, according to a company statement issued Tuesday. “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting...
Ars Technica
Google and Mozilla are working on iOS browsers that break current App Store rules
Companies like Google, Mozilla, and Microsoft have versions of their web browsers on Apple's iOS and iPadOS App Stores, but these versions come with a big caveat: The App Store rules require them to use Safari's WebKit rendering engine rather than the engines those browsers use in other operating systems.
QNAP's NAS devices affected by a new critical security issue, patches are available
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. A hot potato: QNAP is once again warning users about a security vulnerability impacting its network-attached storage (NAS) devices. The critical flaw could make remote attacks easier, hence owners are strongly recommended to install the latest firmware updates.
How To Secure Your Computer From Hackers
Securing your computer from hackers is an essential task for anyone who uses the internet. Hackers can steal personal information, access your financial accounts, and even hold your files for ransom. However, there are several steps you can take to protect your computer from these cyber criminals.
game-news24.com
ChatGPT already helps phishing criminals!
ChatGPT, the system that has been talked so much lately, never ceases to be in the news anymore. Most times, there is talk about the benefits or the advantages of using ChatGPT, e.g., improving search results or responses, helping programming, helping to provide recommendations or using such a tool. However, not everyone doesn’t seem so good on this system. It’s just that the use of ChatGPT is among the criminals and various other things.
TechSpot
Nvidia releases automatic update for Discord bug, but users aren't sure how it works
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: If the Discord bug was capping your Nvidia GPU's memory speed (or maybe you didn't notice?), you should test performance again to see if Nvidia already fixed the problem for you. If not, try restarting your system and installing this week's graphics drivers. The company claims to have resolved the issue, but their wording is confusing some users.
TechSpot
