Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Person shot in drive-by shooting overnight in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in a drive-by shooting overnight in Oklahoma City. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Northeast 46th Street and Lincoln Boulevard. Oklahoma City police said a victim was in a car with a friend when another car pulled up and shot them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect

A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m. Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim...
TULSA, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Catalytic Converter Stolen From Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

The 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is the most recent victim of the catalytic converter thefts. The thieves also stole gaskets and sensors but was still able to make it to its Super Bowl appearance with the help of a temporary converter. The event happened overnight in a parking lot in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting

One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
MOORE, OK
KXII.com

Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
ARDMORE, OK

