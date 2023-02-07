Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Related
KOCO
Person shot in drive-by shooting overnight in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in a drive-by shooting overnight in Oklahoma City. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Northeast 46th Street and Lincoln Boulevard. Oklahoma City police said a victim was in a car with a friend when another car pulled up and shot them.
Rollover Crash Sends Car Onto NW Expressway, Police Say
Police worked a two-car rollover crash in Oklahoma City on Saturday and one of the vehicles rolled onto the NW Expressway, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the crash happened on the May Avenue Bridge and the Northwest Expressway around 4 p.m. Police say it happened as...
news9.com
Driver Avoids Serious Injury After Rollover Crash In Oklahoma City, Police Say
Authorities treated a driver at the scene of a rollover crash Saturday evening in Oklahoma City. Police and EMSA responded to the single-vehicle crash at NW 9th and N. Classen Blvd. around 7 p.m. A red vehicle rolled over and was heavily damaged in the crash at the intersection. An...
news9.com
Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect
A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m. Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim...
OKC Police Working To Identify Suspects In Connection To Assault At NW OKC Business
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an assault at a northwest Oklahoma City business. Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 at a business near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. The two suspects allegedly got into...
Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel
Police have now identified the victim of a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday. No arrests have been made. The post Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
27-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
A 27-year-old was killed in a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Oklahoma County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near South Morgan Road. What happened in the crash is under investigation. OHP said...
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
‘Sometimes it’s a bad motel,’ Man shot and killed after fight at Oklahoma City motel
Oklahoma City police are releasing new information about a man shot and killed at a metro motel.
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
news9.com
Catalytic Converter Stolen From Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
The 27-foot-long Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is the most recent victim of the catalytic converter thefts. The thieves also stole gaskets and sensors but was still able to make it to its Super Bowl appearance with the help of a temporary converter. The event happened overnight in a parking lot in...
1 Juvenile Injured In Moore Shooting
One juvenile was injured in a shooting in Moore, according to Moore police. Police said the shooting happened near Northwest 12th Street and North Janeway Avenue. A group of juveniles were fighting when one person was shot, according to police. The victim was transported to the hospital, police said. Police...
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
1 Dead After Shooting In West OKC, Police Confirm
Oklahoma City Police responded to the scene of a shooting that happened at around 3 a.m. near MacArthur Boulevard and I-40. Officers said a security guard at a hotel in the area called police after he reported hearing gunshots. When OCPD arrived on scene, they said one person was injured,...
KXII.com
Bethany Police arrest Ardmore woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster
Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore mother charged with dumping her one-month-old baby in a garage dumpster has been arrested. According to police, Kieara Lopez, 22, was taken into custody in Bethany, Okla., about 10 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Bethany Police said that Lopez was released to the Ardmore Police...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
okcfox.com
Two-year-old girl found alone in OKC apartment, while her mother was passed out on Xanax
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 21-year-old woman is now behind bars after police found her two-year-old daughter abandoned in her apartment early Monday morning. Police say they got a call from someone who was concerned when they saw the child alone in the apartment around midnight on Monday. They later found the mother passed out inside of her truck.
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman allegedly escapes being held hostage for days
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is now investigating after a woman escaped a Spencer home where she was allegedly held hostage for days.
Two young children found living in OKC home filled with animal feces and urine
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office served an eviction notice to a family Wednesday morning, but when they looked inside the home, an investigation emerged.
Comments / 0