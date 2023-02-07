Man struck by vehicle on Lake Ave. dies from injuries

A man in his 50s died Monday night after he was struck by a vehicle on Lake Avenue in Rochester, according to police.

The crash occurred on Lake Avenue, near Maplewood Park, around 11 p.m. when a northbound sport utility vehicle struck the man, said Rochester Police Capt. Ryan Tauriello. Responding officers found the man, who had suffered serious injuries. The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and was "fully cooperative with the investigation," Tauriello said. It was not immediately clear whether the man was walking or standing in the middle of the four-lane road when he was struck, Tauriello said.

Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash, which officers are investigating. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning, he said.

A potion of Lake Avenue was closed for several hours overnight.