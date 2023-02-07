ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drag, Dolly and Dogs: 'Night of 1,000 Dollys' at Club One supports Savannah dog rescue

By Enocha Edenfield
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 6 days ago
Aside from her music and theme park, Dolly Parton is known for her charity work.

It makes sense that the upcoming Dolly-themed burlesque and drag show from Savannah Sweet Tease will also be a fundraiser for Renegade Paws Rescue, one of Savannah’s animal rescues. “We love, love, love us some Dolly. Everybody has been breaking out their best sequins and rhinestones,” said Magnolia Minxx with Savannah Sweet Tease.

“I Will Always Love You: Night of 1,000 Dolly’s” will be a celebration of the country music icon and dogs looking for a forever home, and the timing comes at a crucial moment for Renegade. The rescue recently secured a new home for the day-to-day operations including space for boarding some of the foster animals under their care.

“It’s one of those things that’s a huge end goal, and then you get there,” said Rachel Weymouth, the marketing and event coordinator for Renegade Paws Rescue. “And then you realize the work really starts now.”

There is much that needs to be done with the new facility on top of the normal responsibilities of the rescue. That’s why fundraisers are so important. Fortunately, Renegade and Savannah Sweet Tease are no strangers to working with each other.

Magnolia said Savannah Sweet Tease has been helping with fundraisers since before Renegade Paws Rescue started. “When Jennifer [Taylor] was with Coastal Pet Rescue, we did our first fundraiser with our first calendar which was so much fun.”

Jennifer Taylor, the founder of Renegade Paws Rescue, has enjoyed the evolution of their partnership. “I met the troupe when I did a home visit for one of their members [applying to adopt] a dog.” That turned into naming an entire litter of puppies after members of Savannah Sweet Tease.

After Taylor started Renegade, Savannah Sweet Tease continued that partnership. “In 2020, which was our first fundraiser with them,” said Magnolia, “We hit the ground running. It was so much fun, and we just kept doing it after that.”

Magnolia said they typically have two fundraiser shows a year that benefits Renegade as well as an annual calendar featuring some of their performers paired with adoptable animals or former foster dogs that are considered alumni now. The calendar has become something everyone involved looks forward to creating each year. “Posing with puppies? I can’t not do that,” said Magnolia.

Copies of the third calendar collaboration between Renegade Paws Rescue and Savannah Sweet Tease will be available during the show. Renegade will also have a booth with information for anyone considering adopting or joining the pool of fosters. Magnolia said a portion of the door proceeds will also go to Renegade.

“We just want there to be as many people as possible to enjoy a show of Dolly Parton with us with a wonderful addition of raising money for one of the best local rescues.”

Savannah Sweet Tease presents “I Will Always Love You: Night of 1,000 Dolly’s” on Thursday at Club One, 1 Jefferson Street. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission or $30 for VIP. You can purchase tickets at ClubOne-Online.com/events.

IF YOU GO

What: I Will Always Love You: Night of 1,000 Dolly’s

When: Thursday at 9 p.m.; doors open at 8:30

Where: Club One, 1 Jefferson St.

Tickets: $20 to $30

Info: ClubOne-Online.com/events

