Orlando, FL

SB Nation

Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
Yardbarker

Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
The Independent

Leeds approach Feyenoord’s Arne Slot over vacant manager role

Leeds United have made a proposal to Arne Slot, as the Feyenoord manager has become the preferred candidate in the search to replace Jesse Marsch.The Premier League club have sought to replace the American coach quickly following his Monday sacking, and Slot quickly stood out after initial rebuffs from West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.Right now, the 44-year-old Dutch coach is being targeted by a number of European clubs after a season where he has taken Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie with just one defeat, on the back of a run to the Europa...
Yardbarker

Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
The Independent

Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
BBC

Mary Earps: England Euro 2022 winning keeper shortlisted for Fifa Best Award

England Euro 2022 winner Mary Earps is on the final three-player shortlist in the women's goalkeeper category at the Fifa Best Awards. Manchester United goalkeeper Earps, 29, makes the list along with Chelsea and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, and Lyon and Chile's Christiane Endler. The Fifa Best Awards are presented annually...
BBC

Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment

Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta sign Greek striker from Celtic

Celtic have confirmed striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined Major League Soccer side Atlanta United. The Greece international, 28, leaves the Scottish Premiership champions after 18 months in Glasgow. Giakoumakis scored 17 goals in 29 appearances as he helped Celtic reclaim their league crown last season and win the League Cup.
Yardbarker

Watch: Giakoumakis’ Celtic best bits as striker departs for MLS

Celtic confirmed the sale of Giorgos Giakoumakis to MLS side Atlanta United earlier today as the 28-year-old leaves the club for the USA. The deal, worth £4.3m, sees the Greek striker depart the club after a season and a half with 26 goals to his name. Everything Celtic on...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...

