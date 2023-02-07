Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off another season in Florida this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
SB Nation
Arsenal v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Women travel to Arsenal as their defence of the League Cup continues on Wednesday night. The blues won the competition last year, beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final and eased into the the last four of this year’s competition with a 6-0 thrashing of Bristol City. Arsenal...
Man City’s last Championship team and where they are now including Premier League winner amid relegation threat
MANCHESTER CITY are at risk of being relegated from the Premier League if found guilty of alleged financial breaches. The club has been accused of more than one hundred breaches between 2009-2018. They face possible punishments including a points deduction, transfer bans, spending limits and and stripping of previous titles.
BBC
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups
Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
Yardbarker
Report Provides Insight Into Ramos’ Relationship With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe
Sergio Ramos has been enjoying a bounce-back season in his second year with Paris Saint-Germain, and he has also emerged as a leader off the field. RMC Sport provided insight into Ramos’ second campaign with the reigning Ligue 1 champions. The veteran defender reportedly “gets along as well” with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. On the other hand, his relationship with Lionel Messi is “fluid.”
Leeds approach Feyenoord’s Arne Slot over vacant manager role
Leeds United have made a proposal to Arne Slot, as the Feyenoord manager has become the preferred candidate in the search to replace Jesse Marsch.The Premier League club have sought to replace the American coach quickly following his Monday sacking, and Slot quickly stood out after initial rebuffs from West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.Right now, the 44-year-old Dutch coach is being targeted by a number of European clubs after a season where he has taken Feyenoord to the top of the Eredivisie with just one defeat, on the back of a run to the Europa...
Yardbarker
Barcelona legend offered £16million-a year by Saudi side Al Nassr
Saudi League table-toppers Al Nassr continue to punch above their weight as they reportedly offer another world star a bumper contract. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that the league leaders have offered Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets a deal two-year deal worth £16million-a season. The 34-year old’s contract with...
Wrexham manager proud of ‘team’s achievement’ despite FA Cup loss to Sheffield United
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is proud of what his team achieved in the FA Cup this season, despite a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday.The National League side were knocked out in their fourth-round replay by their Championship opposition, having drawn the initial game 3-3.It wasn’t until the 94th minute that Billy Sharp scored to stop Wrexham from taking the tie to extra time.“It’s some achievement, I’d love to be saying it was some achievement and we got through because we were very close to doing that,” Parkinson said.“That was some display tonight.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World CupRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicRyan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clash
SB Nation
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: FA Cup Rd 4 Replay - Sunderland vs Fulham
Last time out... Millwall 1 Sunderland 1 (EFL Championship) Here we are at match day again, this time readying for a midweek FA cup replay against Fulham, at home in front of the red and white faithful, and on the Beeb no less!. The lads did incredibly well to extend...
BBC
Mary Earps: England Euro 2022 winning keeper shortlisted for Fifa Best Award
England Euro 2022 winner Mary Earps is on the final three-player shortlist in the women's goalkeeper category at the Fifa Best Awards. Manchester United goalkeeper Earps, 29, makes the list along with Chelsea and Germany's Ann-Katrin Berger, and Lyon and Chile's Christiane Endler. The Fifa Best Awards are presented annually...
Sporting News
Sam Kerr scores four goals in Chelsea's WSL Cup thrashing of West Ham in timely form boost for Matildas
Matildas star Sam Kerr scored four goals as Chelsea romped to a 7-0 win against West Ham in the FA Women's League Cup semi-final on Friday (AEDT). The star striker banged in a first-half hat-trick and added another strike after the break as the Blues secured their place in the competition's final - to be played against Arsenal on March 6 (AEDT).
Saudi prince hands Al Hilal players $266,500 for reaching Club World Cup final
Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champions Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC
Giorgos Giakoumakis: Atlanta sign Greek striker from Celtic
Celtic have confirmed striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has joined Major League Soccer side Atlanta United. The Greece international, 28, leaves the Scottish Premiership champions after 18 months in Glasgow. Giakoumakis scored 17 goals in 29 appearances as he helped Celtic reclaim their league crown last season and win the League Cup.
Sunderland vs Fulham FA Cup replay preview: How to watch, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the FA Cup replay between Sunderland and Fulham.
Yardbarker
Watch: Giakoumakis’ Celtic best bits as striker departs for MLS
Celtic confirmed the sale of Giorgos Giakoumakis to MLS side Atlanta United earlier today as the 28-year-old leaves the club for the USA. The deal, worth £4.3m, sees the Greek striker depart the club after a season and a half with 26 goals to his name. Everything Celtic on...
CBS Sports
Wrexham finally bow out of the FA Cup, plus Paris Saint-Germain's post-World Cup slump
I'm Mike Goodman, here to help you bid a fond farewell to everybody's favorite underdog story on this Wednesday. Let's get Wrexham's FA Cup elimination and much more below on the Golazo Starting XI newsletter. New to the Golazo Starting XI newsletter? Get yourself the best deal in soccer and...
Flamengo wilt under high expectations and see Club World Cup dream dashed
There will be no dream final against Real Madrid for Flamengo at the Club World Cup, as the mighty Brazilian side collapsed under pressure.
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final
Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.
Report: Chelsea Made A Bid For Independiente Del Valle Midfielder Kendry Paez
Chelsea reportedly made a bid for Independiente Del Valle midfielder Kendry Paez.
