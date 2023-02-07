ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Feb 10 - Sunday, Feb 12

Saturday and Sunday bring sunny skies and a high near 50! OK, so you can't call your snowbird friends and brag, but still! Enjoy. Cloudy throughout the day. High: 36° Low: 26° with a 4% chance of snow with up to 17 mph winds from the WNW. Saturday...
BASKETBALL: Bedford Edges Saline in Seesaw Boys' Varsity Game

BEDFORD - Bedford beat Saline, 54-53, in a seesaw varsity boys' basketball game at Bedford Friday. The loss drops Saline's record to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in the SEC Red. Saline hosts Dexter Tuesday. Freshman Jonathan Sanderson and junior Dylan Mesman led the charge. Sanderson scored 20 and Mesman scored...
