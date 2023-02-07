ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LOVE YOUR LIGHTHOUSE

February is a month to demonstrate your love. Show you care about an irreplaceable treasure in your city – Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. For 150 years, it has protected people of all ages from near and far on commercial and leisure vessels off the coast of East Providence. You can...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
SEED: ROCK THE SPECTRUM

The entire SEED staff is proud to honor Black History Month. We look forward to celebrating the heritage and talents of our Black entrepreneurs and reaffirm our commitment to diversity and inclusion. We Rock the Spectrum ∙ Wellesley, MA. This week, we are spotlighting our clients at We Rock...
WELLESLEY, MA
WORCESTER ART MUSEUM: “WATERCOLORS UNBOXED”

The Worcester Art Museum Announces New Exhibition, Watercolors Unboxed, Opening June 10, 2023. A Rare Opportunity to View 50 Light-Sensitive Works, Featuring Iconic Watercolorists Alongside Outliers of the Medium. Winslow Homer, Old Friends, 1894, watercolor and opaque watercolor over graphite, Museum Purchase,. 1908.3. Worcester, MA—February 1, 2023— This summer, the...
WORCESTER, MA
RHODE ISLAND POST CARD CLUB

The Rhode Island Post Card Club holds its next meeting and sale on Sunday February 26th from 9 AM to 2 PM at the Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett Street in North Providence. The hall is easily accessible from Route 146. Take the Mineral Spring Ave. exit and head east.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
LTE: MAYOR BRETT SMILEY PROVIDENCE, RI

I want to thank everyone who responded to our public survey and attended this week’s community meeting. It was incredible to see the response from the community and it was helpful to hear questions asked of all candidates that were informed by community input. I am honored to today announce Oscar L. Perez as the 38th Chief of Police for the Providence Police Department, making him the first Latino police chief in the city’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
PAWTUCKET PURCHASES PORTION OF RIVERSIDE CEMETERY

PAWTUCKET – On January 25th, the City of Pawtucket officially signed a purchase and sale agreement for a portion of land with Riverside Burial Society of Pawtucket (Riverside Cemetery). The agreement outlines the city’s acquisition of 9.49 acres of open land from the Riverside Cemetery, located at 724 Pleasant...
PAWTUCKET, RI
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY

BSU Community Mourns Loss Of A Fellow Bear. It is with great regret that I write to inform you of the passing of David P. Deep, vice-president emeritus of student services at Bridgewater State University, at the age of 88 on February 2, 2023, after a brief illness in Barre, Vermont. Dave and his wife Judy, who was BSU’s long-time head nurse, were married for 66 years and retired together from the university in 1989 and moved from Bridgewater to Barre, their original home and where they had met as students at Spaulding High School.
BRIDGEWATER, MA

