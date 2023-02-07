BSU Community Mourns Loss Of A Fellow Bear. It is with great regret that I write to inform you of the passing of David P. Deep, vice-president emeritus of student services at Bridgewater State University, at the age of 88 on February 2, 2023, after a brief illness in Barre, Vermont. Dave and his wife Judy, who was BSU’s long-time head nurse, were married for 66 years and retired together from the university in 1989 and moved from Bridgewater to Barre, their original home and where they had met as students at Spaulding High School.

