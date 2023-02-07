A new Solid Waste and Recycling Equipment sinking fund has been approved to support Branford’s transition from its current curbside trash and multi-stream recycling collection services, to the type of automated solid waste and single-stream recycling collection employed by most towns statewide. A target date of July 1, 2023 has been set for the Town to have a hauler contracted to begin the new service.

