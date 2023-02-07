ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

zip06.com

New Fund Supports Branford’s Transition to Automated Trash/Single Stream Recycling Collection

A new Solid Waste and Recycling Equipment sinking fund has been approved to support Branford’s transition from its current curbside trash and multi-stream recycling collection services, to the type of automated solid waste and single-stream recycling collection employed by most towns statewide. A target date of July 1, 2023 has been set for the Town to have a hauler contracted to begin the new service.
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Join Upcoming Branford Land Trust Saturday Work Parties

The Branford Land Trust (BLT) welcomes local residents to come volunteer for its Saturday Work Parties. This is a great opportunity to meet new people, learn about the Land Trust and local open space properties, and put in some good work on behalf of the community. Upcoming late winter events...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Residents Seek to Overturn Cannabis Approval

A recent Zoning Commission decision to allow a retail marijuana store to open on Boston Post Road is heading for appeal. Residents have filed an appeal with Middletown Superior Court in hopes of overturning the decision. The Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail...
WESTBROOK, CT

