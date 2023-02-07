Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Man injured after being hit in both legs by shotgun blast on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot late Sunday night on the West Side. The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. along San Luis Street near South General McMullen Drive. Police found the victim who had been shot in the legs. They believe...
Police say suspect is unknown in fatal east Austin shooting, identifies victim
Austin police said the victim is 23-year-old Carlos Calleja. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
KTSA
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
news4sanantonio.com
Migrant still on the loose after escaping Karnes County ICE facility Thursday
KARNES CITY, Texas — Karnes County Police say that a migrant is still on the loose after escaping the Karnes County Immigration Processing Center just after midnight. Alejandro Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 19, is from Honduras and is being charged with illegal entry and is now being charged with a felony warrant for escaping.
news4sanantonio.com
New scam targets victims of car theft
SAN ANTONIO—A new social media scam is taking aim at people who have just lost one of their most valuable possessions... their cars. Vehicle theft is on the rise in San Antonio and across the nation, and scammers are taking advantage. We've seen it here in San Antonio. There...
KSAT 12
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
KSAT 12
Deputies find $200,000 in cocaine during traffic stop on North Side, driver arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found 5 kilograms of cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on the North Side. BCSO said deputies pulled the car over on Feb. 2 at Loop 1604 West and Bitters Road. During the stop, a K9 officer alerted deputies to drugs in the vehicle.
KSAT 12
Shooting in downtown San Antonio leaves man wounded, brother arrested after police chase
SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument between two brothers Friday morning in downtown San Antonio ended with one of them shot and the other later arrested following a brief police chase, San Antonio police said. Around 11:30 a.m., the siblings were arguing in the parking lot of a methadone...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman found shot in shoulder in Downtown San Antonio, won't cooperate with investigators
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to figure out who shot a woman after they found her inside a car in Downtown San Antonio. The man and a woman were found inside a car at the intersection of Taylor Street and Third Street. When police arrived, they found that the...
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
KSAT 12
Anti-theft tracker at new home construction site leads San Antonio police to 2 burglary suspects
SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
KSAT 12
Heavy police presence on NE Side backs traffic up for miles
SAN ANTONIO – Traffic is snarled for miles on Friday afternoon as San Antonio police have a heavy presence on the Northeast Side. There are more than 12 SAPD units at Loop 410 West and Perrin Beitel. There is no official word on what the incident is about. We’ll...
KSAT 12
Multiple people arrested, on the run after Medina County chase ends in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for people who bailed from a vehicle following a chase from Medina County to Southwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started at around 12:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over. The driver...
Man shot, killed after reported argument at San Antonio Northside food mart
The victim was hit several times.
Lansing Daily
Texas Woman Tries to Kidnap 4-Year-Old Girl in Walmart Shopping Cart: Cops
Police arrested a woman in San Antonio after she allegedly attempted to take a mom’s shopping cart that held her child. Jessica Vega, 35, is facing a felony charge of attempted kidnapping. The mom told police that she had been shopping at the Potranco Road Walmart with her daughters, one of whom is 4. Vega allegedly grabbed … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Capital murder suspect captured after nine months on the run
SAN ANTONIO — Having been on the run for almost a year, a suspect wanted for capital murder is finally behind bars. Andres Villarreal is accused of a brutal attack and murder that unfolded last May. According to an arrest warrant, 20-year-old Takhai Michael and his girlfriend were in the parking lot of a hookah lounge off Eisenhauer Road when Michael was shot and killed.
ktxs.com
Woman rams into husband's car after catching him with another woman
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly hitting her husband with her car. According to the arrest affidavit, Arlene Renteria found out that her husband had been talking to another woman. According to the husband, Renteria then allegedly took a baseball bat and broke his truck headlights, she also took a rock and smashed his windshield with it.
