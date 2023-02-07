Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland archbishop tells Catholic schools to use names, pronouns assigned at birth
The Archdiocese of Portland has instructed Catholic schools in the area to rebuff what it calls “gender identity theory.”. “This means that names, pronouns, facilities use, attire, and sports participation should depend upon biological sex identity, rather than self-perceived gender identity,” reads a 17-page document called “A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory” from Archbishop Alexander K. Sample late last month.
WWEEK
Wesley Guy: Special Education Teacher, Central Catholic High School
It was Ms. Barcelona who taught Wesley Guy how to spell in elementary school, with a YouTube series called Spelling Rap Rhymes. “My education and music have always been intertwined,” he says. Two decades later, Guy, 30, is himself blending music and teaching. He works in the special...
kptv.com
Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
camaspostrecord.com
Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination
A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
hillsboroherald.com
As Hillsboro Residents Sleep, State Close To Adding Huge Land Expansion To City
OK KIDS- Just a quick but important story this AM! Pay Attention!. With little fanfare, no notice to land owners, and a flurry of meetings in Salem, the State of Oregon is leading the charge to expand the Hillsboro Urban Growth Boundaries. It is happening now while residents are sleeping, working, and trying to adjust to the reeling growth we have all experienced in recent years. Because of a wide variety of reasons, the State finds itself with a shortage of large industrial land sites. We see Intel firing people and faltering as a company financially, somewhat adrift with no clear path forward. But the company is “too big to fail,” as they say, and it has become the Boeing of the tech sector. President Biden’s State of The Union included a shout-out to the State of Ohio and Intel; the two announced an alliance to build 4 fabs the size of Ronler Acres in New Albany, Ohio.
OHSU lab identifies promising new cancer treatment
A chemistry discovery from researchers at OHSU could make a previously limited anticancer treatment more widely effective and improve quality of life for more patients.
Portland’s third Safe Rest Village aims to bring ‘future hope’
Portland’s Safe Rest Village program began in 2020 and has since opened two villages with a third -- the Sunderland RV Safe Park -- expected to open soon in Northeast Portland.
Father details hate-based attack against son at West Sylvan Middle School
PORTLAND, Ore. — The father of an eighth grade student at West Sylvan Middle School in Portland said he's speaking out to shed light on a horrific attack against his son inside the school during the day. Raheem Alexzander said last month, his 13-year-old got up to get some...
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland school
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Feb. 10 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Local family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland middle school.
Southeast Portland stabbing ruled suicide, police say
Medical examiners ruled the stabbing death in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Friday night a suicide, police said in a statement Sunday. Officers responded to a call at the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They found the man dead outside a home with stab wounds, police said.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
focushillsboro.com
“It Saves Lives”: Oregon Wants To Remove Medical Hurdles For Transgender Patients
A single obstacle prevents Salem resident Christina Wood from finally undergoing a long-awaited medical operation. It’s disappointing,” Wood, 49, said. “Every time I give it any thought, I know there’s no way it’s going to get done.”. Permanent hair removal is a prerequisite for gender...
Chronicle
Death of Castle Rock Teen Highlights Need for Access to Mental Health Help in Schools
CASTLE ROCK — Alexis Doble will always remember when her nephew came to visit her in the hospital after the birth of her daughter. Kade Doble, 6 years old at the time, held the newborn tightly in his arms and told his aunt he could not wait to be a big brother.
tourcounsel.com
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
WWEEK
Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes
For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
OPINION: Gunfire in rural unincorporated Washington County
Miki Barnes: "Local residents should have the right to live in a safe environment free from the noise and risk of random recreational gunfire."
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready
An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
theclackamasprint.net
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
‘Food is universal’: Salem restaurant merges cuisine and community
Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.
