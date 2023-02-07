ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Portland archbishop tells Catholic schools to use names, pronouns assigned at birth

The Archdiocese of Portland has instructed Catholic schools in the area to rebuff what it calls “gender identity theory.”. “This means that names, pronouns, facilities use, attire, and sports participation should depend upon biological sex identity, rather than self-perceived gender identity,” reads a 17-page document called “A Catholic Response to Gender Identity Theory” from Archbishop Alexander K. Sample late last month.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Wesley Guy: Special Education Teacher, Central Catholic High School

It was Ms. Barcelona who taught Wesley Guy how to spell in elementary school, with a YouTube series called Spelling Rap Rhymes. “My education and music have always been intertwined,” he says. Two decades later, Guy, 30, is himself blending music and teaching. He works in the special...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Battle over pickleball courts in Lake Oswego neighborhood

LAKE OSWEGO, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination

A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
CAMAS, WA
hillsboroherald.com

As Hillsboro Residents Sleep, State Close To Adding Huge Land Expansion To City

OK KIDS- Just a quick but important story this AM! Pay Attention!. With little fanfare, no notice to land owners, and a flurry of meetings in Salem, the State of Oregon is leading the charge to expand the Hillsboro Urban Growth Boundaries. It is happening now while residents are sleeping, working, and trying to adjust to the reeling growth we have all experienced in recent years. Because of a wide variety of reasons, the State finds itself with a shortage of large industrial land sites. We see Intel firing people and faltering as a company financially, somewhat adrift with no clear path forward. But the company is “too big to fail,” as they say, and it has become the Boeing of the tech sector. President Biden’s State of The Union included a shout-out to the State of Ohio and Intel; the two announced an alliance to build 4 fabs the size of Ronler Acres in New Albany, Ohio.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Southeast Portland stabbing ruled suicide, police say

Medical examiners ruled the stabbing death in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Friday night a suicide, police said in a statement Sunday. Officers responded to a call at the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They found the man dead outside a home with stab wounds, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, OR
WWEEK

Shilo Inns Founder Mark Hemstreet Owes More Than $20 Million in Back Taxes

For hotelier Mark Hemstreet, it’s come to this: A man who was among the biggest spenders in Oregon politics in the 1990s, who lived a life of private jets and sprawling ranches—not to mention the metro area’s largest American flags and Christmas light displays at his company’s Beaverton headquarters—today stands accused of not paying for his cattle’s fodder.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Portland’s next earthquake will hurt the unready

An earthquake like the one on Feb. 6 in Southern Turkey and Syria would bring devastation and death to the Portland region. The Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake is set to be much more violent than anything the San Andreas fault in California can deliver. Oregonians should be prepared, especially those living in cities.
PORTLAND, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR

