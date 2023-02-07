OK KIDS- Just a quick but important story this AM! Pay Attention!. With little fanfare, no notice to land owners, and a flurry of meetings in Salem, the State of Oregon is leading the charge to expand the Hillsboro Urban Growth Boundaries. It is happening now while residents are sleeping, working, and trying to adjust to the reeling growth we have all experienced in recent years. Because of a wide variety of reasons, the State finds itself with a shortage of large industrial land sites. We see Intel firing people and faltering as a company financially, somewhat adrift with no clear path forward. But the company is “too big to fail,” as they say, and it has become the Boeing of the tech sector. President Biden’s State of The Union included a shout-out to the State of Ohio and Intel; the two announced an alliance to build 4 fabs the size of Ronler Acres in New Albany, Ohio.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO