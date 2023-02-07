Read full article on original website
School safety experts speak on importance of student tips
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two guns reported inside Northeast Wisconsin schools... one in Oshkosh, the other in Neenah. The Communications Director for the Neenah Joint School District told our reporter that there’s an extra police presence both inside and outside today - after a tip came in on Tuesday about a gun in the school.
Stand-off in Combined Locks is over
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic.
City of Manitowoc Reveals Dates of Upcoming In-Person Absentee Voting
The City of Manitowoc has revealed the dates and times voters can cast their ballots for in-person absentee voting. Next week, February 7th through the 10th, absentee voters can stop into City Hall between 7:30 to 4:30 p.m. Voters can also cast ballots during the same times February 13th through...
Calumet County Farm Service Agency Looking to Hire a Program Technician
The Calumet County Farm Service Agency (FSA) is seeking qualified candidates for a permanent Program Technician. The Farm Service Agency is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build and/or continue your professional career. County Program Technicians are responsible for carrying out office activities and functions pertaining to the technical...
Former Sheboygan City Administrator Files Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
Former City Administrator Todd Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the City of Sheboygan. The suit also names Mayor Ryan Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, eight Alders, Sheboygan School District Board member Mary Lynne Donohue, reporter Maya Hilty, and investigator Jill Hall. Wolf claims he was removed from office for...
City Employees Told to Have “No Communication” With Todd Wolf, Attorney
City employees have been instructed to keep quiet concerning a lawsuit filed against the City of Sheboygan and numerous individuals. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court – Eastern Wisconsin District claiming that the City, Mayor Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, 8 alderpersons and several others actively coordinated to fire former City Administrator Todd Wolf, denying him his constitutional rights in the process.
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
Two Rivers Police Department Names New Assistant Chief of Police
The Two Rivers Police Department has named its new Assistant Chief of Police. Detective Lieutenant Melissa Wiesner was named to the position effective February 10th. Wiesner was hired by the Two Rivers Police Department in March of 2002 as a Patrol Officer. Melissa also served the Two Rivers Police Department...
Green Bay Leaders Silent On Accusations Of Bugs At City Hall
City leaders in Green Bay are not saying anything about reports that they installed listening devices at city hall, and were listening to people’s conversations. State Senator Andre Jacque yesterday asked for a legal opinion and demanded answers from Green Bay’s mayor. The allegations first came to light...
Imagining Grant Leads To Park Story Walk in Two Rivers
The Lester Public Library in Two Rivers is putting a $50,000 grant from the West Foundation to good use. Library Director Jeff Dawson said this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program that the Imagining Grant will be used to develop a story walk for families and children at Zander Park.
Daily Arrest Records - February 10, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 10, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Julie Ann Taylor, 28, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 12/3/20, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety with the exception of prescriptions taken in prescribed doses; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling or a combination of both; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by the Department of Corrections; 7) Submit a DNA sample and pay surcharge. Defendant shall be given 1 day jail credit.
Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 counties; investigators seek information
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a man in custody charged with domestic abuse and battery in Outagamie, Oneida and Vilas counties. Now the DOJ is looking for witnesses or anyone with information. Prosecutors allege Frank Ritchie Schuman, 29, from Lac du Flambeau, assaulted three people...
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
Western Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU/KTTC) – Western Wisconsin cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. 18 businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis. Their products...
Mayor calls on Fish Day to dissolve if it won’t host Port festival
Neitzke says it’s unfair for group to retain rights to event when others want to take over tradition. A family enjoyed Fish Day's signature food, fish and chips, during last year's festival in port Washington's Veterans Park. Ozaukee Press file photo.
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
Oshkosh Defense loses key U.S. Army contract
OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Defense loses one of its biggest military contracts. The U.S. Army announces that A-M General will build the newest round of Joint Light Tactical vehicles. A-M General submitted the winning bid of $8.66 billion for 20,862 JLTV’s and 9,833 trailers. That contract runs for five-years with an option for a sixth year. Oshkosh Defense beat out A-M General in 2015 for the JLTV project. Oshkosh has built nearly 19,000 JLTV’s to date, supplying them to the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy as well as armies in Montenegro, Brazil, Slovenia and Lithuania. Oshkosh Defense officials say the company is under contract to build more than 22,679 vehicles and expects additional orders through November.
