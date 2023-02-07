TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of you are no doubt wondering how to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. You can feel helpless watching tragedies like this play out halfway around the world. But helping can be as easy as going through your closet or making a trip to the store. Something as simple as a blanket or pair of boots can make a real difference to the victims of this immense tragedy.

