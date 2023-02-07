Read full article on original website
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo organizes donation drive for earthquake victims
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of you are no doubt wondering how to help the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. You can feel helpless watching tragedies like this play out halfway around the world. But helping can be as easy as going through your closet or making a trip to the store. Something as simple as a blanket or pair of boots can make a real difference to the victims of this immense tragedy.
Express Yourself - Professional Organizers
Express Yourself - Professional Organizers
Student-led group holds gun violence discussion panel in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The voices of the future had something to say Thursday night, with the issue of gun violence taking center stage at a violence panel discussion. Students Demand Action Toledo, a student-led group, hosted the event at the Main Library in hopes of making a change. The...
What's Cooking - Maumee Bay Brewing Company
Person killed in Hidden Cedars Apartment fire

A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
TPD invites residents to attend quality of life community meetings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is hosting a series of quality of life community meetings and has invited to public to attend and provide feedback. The meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback and offer suggestions on how TPD can better serve the community.
1 arrested after police pursuit goes through Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when traveling from downtown Toledo. It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning. According to officials, the pursuit lasted 10-15 minutes and ended on Rainswood Drive. There are no reported...
Lucas Co. Regional Board of Health announces new president, vice president
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Regional Board of Health has elected a new president and vice president for 2023. The Lucas County Health Department says Paul J. Komisarek was elected as the Board of Health president and Barbara Sarantou was elected as the Board of Health vice-president. According...
Person killed in Hidden Cedars Apartment fire
A chilly start to a bright and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has the details. A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
Mr. Spots shows how to make a super Philly cheesesteak
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
Suspect in custody in Wyandot County murder, police say
CAREY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating the murder of a man in the Village of Carey. The Carey Police Department said dispatchers received a 911 call just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for a shooting on Lindenwood place. When the officer arrived on scene, they discovered a man’s body in the intersection of Lindenwood Place and Pine Tree Drive. Police have not yet identified the victim.
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday Week 11
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The end of the high school basketball regular season is near. Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday has all of the games that will factor into the league and conference champions. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford, making her co-hosting debut on the show, will have highlights and post-game reactions from the game of the week between Whitmer and Central Catholic. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
13abc Week in Review: Feb. 10, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. Toledo-area producer wins first Grammy for work with Beyoncé. See a...
Suspect in custody after Toledo DEA raid
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials took a suspect into custody Friday for alleged drug crimes. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA officials served a warrant at a home on Bronx Drive in Toledo and took a suspect into custody. 13abc crews at the scene saw officials bringing out a laundry basket of drugs from the home.
A man convicted of murder returns to prison for probation violation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man convicted of murdering three Toledo men returned to jail after violating probation. According to court documents, Stoney Thompson is ordered to serve a term of six years in prison as to count 1, six years in prison as to count 2, and six years in prison as to count three. Each sentence is ordered to be served consecutively.
