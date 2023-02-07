Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Gun safety bills gain in Minnesota amid Democratic control
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gun safety bills are advancing at the Minnesota Legislature. They’re backed by Democrats who are hoping their new control of both chambers will help them pass proposals that Republicans were able to block in recent years. One bill would expand background check requirements for firearm sales and other transfers.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota House passes emergency funding for food shelves
High angle shot of some different raw vegetables, such as cauliflower of different colors, broccolini, fava beans, french beans, kale, onion or carrots, on a white rustic wooden table. The Minnesota House Thursday unanimously passed emergency funding for food shelves. The bill will provids Minnesota food shelves with funds to...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota House passes bill providing universal school meals
The Minnesota House has passed a bill that would guarantee breakfast and lunch to Minnesota school students. The bill passed on a 70-58 vote. Rep Jeff Brand (D – St. Peter) voted for the bill. Rep Paul Torkelson (R – Hanska) voted against it. “Minnesota is a state...
