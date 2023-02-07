ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Part Of Northbound I-680 Shut Down Due To Fatal Accident

The California Highway Patrol said a fatal accident blocked at least three lanes of northbound Interstate 680 at 10:51 p.m. Sunday near the Berryessa Road onramp in San Jose. It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved, though the CHP website said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, possibly a large black truck. Another vehicle was still at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
Water Pipe Break Causing Delays On Roads Near Saint Mary's College

MORAGA (BCN) A water pipe break is causing delays for roads near Saint Mary's College in Moraga on Friday morning, according to police. Moraga police issued an alert at 6:45 a.m. about the pipe break in the area of Rheem Boulevard and St. Mary's Road and said East Bay Municipal Utility District crews responded to make repairs.
MORAGA, CA
The forgotten route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic

The Snowball Special was a novelty train and another vanished wonder from the peak era of Northern California train travel. A ski train that catered to day trippers in the 1930s, it departed Oakland at midnight for the Sierra Nevada so people could play in the snow all day and then return that night. The last Snowball left the station long ago, but you can still take a train to the mountains... Read more.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Monday Morning News Roundup

The San Ramon City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal to rezone a 4.4-acre commercial site on the city's northwest side, clearing the way for a developer to build 61 townhouse units in 10 three-story buildings. Truemark Homes would offer 15 percent of the units at below-market rate. The...
SAN RAMON, CA
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS. MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains above 4000 feet. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Two Vehicles Flee Scene Following Fatal Pedestrian Collision Friday

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two vehicles fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian in San Jose early Friday morning. A San Jose police spokesperson said the incident occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. That is when officers responded to the scene to investigate the hit and run collision.
SAN JOSE, CA
Hayward Bicyclist Dies Following Collision Last Month

UNION CITY (BCN) A 69-year-old Hayward man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in a collision last month in Union City, police said Friday. Paul Moreno was riding a bicycle Jan. 31 near Central Avenue and Atlantic Street when a vehicle hit him at about 4:40 p.m. Moreno suffered major...
UNION CITY, CA

