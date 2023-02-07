Read full article on original website
Part Of Northbound I-680 Shut Down Due To Fatal Accident
The California Highway Patrol said a fatal accident blocked at least three lanes of northbound Interstate 680 at 10:51 p.m. Sunday near the Berryessa Road onramp in San Jose. It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved, though the CHP website said a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, possibly a large black truck. Another vehicle was still at the scene.
Water Pipe Break Causing Delays On Roads Near Saint Mary's College
MORAGA (BCN) A water pipe break is causing delays for roads near Saint Mary's College in Moraga on Friday morning, according to police. Moraga police issued an alert at 6:45 a.m. about the pipe break in the area of Rheem Boulevard and St. Mary's Road and said East Bay Municipal Utility District crews responded to make repairs.
The forgotten route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Snowball Special was a novelty train and another vanished wonder from the peak era of Northern California train travel. A ski train that catered to day trippers in the 1930s, it departed Oakland at midnight for the Sierra Nevada so people could play in the snow all day and then return that night. The last Snowball left the station long ago, but you can still take a train to the mountains... Read more.
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
Monday Morning News Roundup
The San Ramon City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal to rezone a 4.4-acre commercial site on the city's northwest side, clearing the way for a developer to build 61 townhouse units in 10 three-story buildings. Truemark Homes would offer 15 percent of the units at below-market rate. The...
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS. MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains above 4000 feet. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
Two Vehicles Flee Scene Following Fatal Pedestrian Collision Friday
SAN JOSE (BCN) Two vehicles fled the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian in San Jose early Friday morning. A San Jose police spokesperson said the incident occurred just before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Morrill Avenue and Knights Bridge Road. That is when officers responded to the scene to investigate the hit and run collision.
Hayward Bicyclist Dies Following Collision Last Month
UNION CITY (BCN) A 69-year-old Hayward man died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in a collision last month in Union City, police said Friday. Paul Moreno was riding a bicycle Jan. 31 near Central Avenue and Atlantic Street when a vehicle hit him at about 4:40 p.m. Moreno suffered major...
