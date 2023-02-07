Forms for the Gallery Crawl, scheduled for April 28, and for the Art on the Green festival, scheduled for April 29-30, are all available online. “April is for Arts is an opportunity to support Davidson artists who are our neighbors and friends,” said Economic Development Director Kim Fleming. “This fine arts festival has grown in popularity to include regional and national artists and showcases a wide array of artwork to see and purchase.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO