corneliustoday.com
Fountain coming back to Birkdale Village
Feb. 9. The fountain at Birkdale Village will return when the weather warms up, village owners say. North American Properties removed the splash fountain last year during renovations to the lifestyle center that features restaurants and retail, along with open areas and a big screen. Then a ground fault interrupter...
Town Board approves repairs to fire boat
Feb. 7. By Dave Vieser. The Cornelius Town Board unanimously approved the expenditure of $204,092 to repair the Cornelius Lemley Fire Dept. fire boat. Funds will be transferred from the 2023 fiscal year budget general fund surplus in order to cover the cost of the repair. Speaking with commissioners prior...
Fire Dept. has plan to address dispatch delay
Feb. 8. By Dave Vieser. The Cornelius Fire Dept. will propose a plan to address delays in the 911 processing time sometimes being experienced when fire and rescue calls are being dispatched. The details of the system, known as “station alerting,” will be spelled out at the Town Board’s special budget meeting tomorrow in the Cain Center for the Arts, according to Chief Guerry Barbee.
Ada Jenkins adds food pantry hours, tax preparation assistance
Feb. 8. Due to increased demand, the Ada Jenkins Center is expanding the operating hours of the Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry. It’s now open every Wednesday and Thursday from 12:30-2:30pm, as well as the second Saturday of each month. To access the Food Pantry, families must call Loaves...
Can Marine Commission mandate life rings on Lake Norman docks?
Feb. 7. By TL Bernthal. The Lake Norman Marine Commission education committee is working on a draft proposal that would require a life ring at every dock. It’s early in the process, says commission Chairman David Scott, who personally supports the idea. The public can look for discussion and action in the coming months.
Weekender Feb. 9-12 : Boat show, Bowling Day, brews and bands
Trying to figure out what to do? Here are some of the best options in Lake Norman. 8 pm Feb. 10-11; 3 pm Feb. 12 | Free Reign Theatre Company presents Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Students, $15; general admission, $20. Historic Rural Hill,4431 Neck Rd., Huntersville. Noon – 9...
Charlotte Hornets Foundation award its hunger grant
Feb. 8. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has donated $25,000 to Angels & Sparrows. The donation was made to help the Huntersville-based organization purchase a new convection oven, induction range and ice maker for its year-round community kitchen, which serves more than 450 marginalized families in North Mecklenburg County. The upgraded...
Owners of 2 popular taverns in Charlotte will take over Galway Hooker
Filed Under hospitality, nightspots, St. Patrick's Day. Feb. 7. By Dave Yochum. Piper’s at Galway Hooker, which has been closed since since January, will get a new owner later this month. The owners of the highly successful Ed’s Tavern in Dilworth and the FreeMore Tavern on Morehead Street in Charlotte will finalize the purchase later this month, but they won’t open in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
April is for Arts: Artist applications now available
Forms for the Gallery Crawl, scheduled for April 28, and for the Art on the Green festival, scheduled for April 29-30, are all available online. “April is for Arts is an opportunity to support Davidson artists who are our neighbors and friends,” said Economic Development Director Kim Fleming. “This fine arts festival has grown in popularity to include regional and national artists and showcases a wide array of artwork to see and purchase.
Calling all book readers (listening is OK, too)
Feb. 8. For 2023, ReadDavidson is joining forces to support and enhance the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s Community Read initiative. This partnership aims to encourage the Davidson community to read — or listen to — the book, talk about it, attend library programs and celebrate the love of reading.
Davidson College Symphony Orchestra concert features Saint-Saëns’s Organ Symphony Feb. 16
Feb. 10. Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns was a musical prodigy who made his concert debut at the age of 10. After studying at the Paris Conservatoire he became a church organist, first at Saint-Merri, Paris and, at the ripe old age of 23, at La Madeleine, the official church of the French Empire.
