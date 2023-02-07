3 Reasons to Become a YIMBY in 2023

In the 2010s the YIMBY movement, which started out in San Francisco, rapidly spread across the U.S. "YIMBY" stands for "Yes In My Backyard." It is a growing movement in cities around the U.S. The California YIMBY chapter alone has 80,000 members. Those supporting the movement believe in building more housing faster and with less opposition. The acronym is in contrast to NIMBY, which stands for "Not In My Backyard" and describes those who generally oppose new development.

Housing costs skyrocketed the past several years. The median price of homes in the U.S. has increased by 50% from January 2020, hitting record highs and creating a housing crunch. As a result, the YIMBY movement is expected to take off in 2023. Even as higher mortgage rates have slowed down the housing market, it is still unaffordable for many. Here are three reasons why those who are passionate about the YIMBY movement believe it can help the housing crisis, and why you might consider adopting this perspective.

1. It increases housing affordability

As real estate prices increase across the world, affordable housing is out of reach for many people. The YIMBY movement aims to increase the supply of housing. This will help alleviate the demand-driven increases in rent and home prices that many cities have experienced over the past decade or so. By increasing the supply of homes, more people are able to access affordable housing options, which can help them save money and live better lives.

Housing shortages don't just impact those looking to buy or rent. According to YIMBY studies, shortages reinforce inequality, are bad for the environment, and hurt the economy. Lower income individuals and families struggle with budgeting for higher costs and homelessness increases as people are priced out of their homes. Simply put, YIMBYs believe that the greater the supply of housing, the more affordable it becomes, starting a domino effect that will increase jobs, reduce displacement and carbon emissions, and shrink the wealth gap.

2. It improves quality of life

Housing affordability isn't the only benefit YIMBYs focus on. They believe the right type of urban development also improves quality of life by making communities more livable and functional. When there's an abundance of housing options available, it makes it easier for people to find their ideal living situation (whether they want to be close to work or near family).

This can improve their lifestyles by making travel easier and reducing stress from commuting long distances every day. Additionally, having an abundance of housing options means that there are more amenities nearby (like stores and restaurants), as well as better public transportation options for those who don't own cars or prefer not to drive.

3. It makes cities more sustainable

Adding housing will make cities more sustainable in the long run. Building more homes closer together reduces reliance on automobiles and encourages walking or biking instead. This reduces emissions from cars, buses, and other forms of transportation, which improves air quality in urban areas across the country.

In addition, having an abundance of housing makes it easier for people to move into already existing neighborhoods rather than developing greenfield sites on raw land. This helps preserve natural habitats and ecosystems while still allowing communities to grow sustainably over time.

YIMBYs believe that building more homes will increase housing affordability, improve quality of life, and make cities more sustainable. By advocating for smart growth, YIMBYs can help create more housing options for those who need it. YIMBYs promote practices that they say will reduce the environmental impact of new developments while also providing economic opportunities to local residents, creating healthier environments for everyone.

