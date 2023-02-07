Czar's Brewery coming to Dover, Eat Local Burger Bowl

It's a heat wave out there! Not really, but after the Arctic chill that just rolled through the Seacoast this past weekend, it sure feels like it. The Seacoast restaurant scene is really heating up this week, too. We are seeing Czar's Brewery coming to Dover, Buffalo Wild Wings planning to open this spring in Portsmouth and the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2023 Eat Local Burger Bowl to find the best burgers in our area. So, let's climb out of hibernation and check out all that is being offered.

Czar's Brewery coming to Dover

A European-themed brewpub based in Exeter is opening a second, larger community pub soon in Dover and will be offering oatmeal stouts, Belgian tripels, India pale ales, brown, blonde and red ales, honey lagers and more.

Buffalo Wild Wings opening in Portsmouth

Having closed the doors to its sports bar and restaurant at the Newington malls over a year ago, Buffalo Wild Wings is gearing up to open its next location in Portsmouth this spring.

Library Restaurant has new owners

The landmark Library Restaurant on State Street downtown, listed for sale last summer, has changed hands and is now owned by a married couple residing above it in the luxurious Rockingham Hotel.

Pilot House proposes building new restaurant

A public hearing is coming up for the proposal to build a new Pilot House Restaurant on Harbor Lane in Kennebunk, Maine.

2023 Eat Local Burger Bowl

The Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Eat Local Burger Bowl from Feb. 10 through Feb. 19. The Eat Local Burger Bowl will answer the question of who makes the best burger in our local area.

