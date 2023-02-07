Viral study claims Minnesotans are rooting for Philly in Super Bowl

Uh, no.

There's a viral Twitter post that shows which team fans from each state are rooting for in the Super Bowl and it has triggered Minnesotans who clearly don't agree with the map saying they're pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota is the only state in the Upper Midwest that BetOnline claims to be rooting for the Eagles, who infamously crushed the Vikings in the 2017-18 NFC Championship Game and then beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

BetOnline's results are far from perfect as they simply geotagged Twitter data and common hashtags related to each team, like #ChiefsKingdom and #FlyEaglesFly.

So while the results may be accurate based on those extremely limited data points, we doubt that it represents the majority who remember the "welcome" they received in Philadelphia in 2018.

This, let's not forget, is the fanbase that paraded around Philadelphia with a banner saying "F*** Millie," in reference to the Vikings' celebrity superfan, then-99-year-old Millie Wall.

Do we want to see the season-long-favorites Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl? Eh ... not particularly. Do we want Philadelphia to win? Also no.

