NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO