New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Parlapanides Resigns; Community Wants More Action TakenOcean County PostBerkeley Township, NJ
New Jersey Restaurant Set to Ban Children Under The Age of 10 From Dining In Their RestaurantMadocTinton Falls, NJ
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Getting rid of documents? Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
fox29.com
Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say
TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Wondering about those loud booms in the Lakewood area?
Many residents were wondering about the loud booms being heard last night in Lakewood and Jackson. The booms were from training at the Joint Base. Low cloud cover helped to amplify the sound and travel a distance away from the base. Friday was designated a day for “moderate noise” on...
Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall Township have arrested one of two wanted burglary suspects in connection with a residential burglary in Wall. A search warrant was executed by members of the Wall Township Detective Bureau at a residence in Brick Township on Thursday, with the assistance of Brick Township Police. As a result of an investigation into a residential burglary that occurred in January in the south end of Wall Township, a search warrant was obtained for a Brick Township man. Ronald Reiser, 56, of Brick, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. He The post Brick Township burglary suspect captured, another still at-large appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx
NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
tourcounsel.com
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash
An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Police Identify Burlington, NJ, Woman As Victim Of Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting…
Victim rescued from floor drain in Woodbridge
Woodbridge, NJ – Firefighters with the Avenel Fire Department responded to a storage facility on St. Georges Avenue in Woodbridge on Wednesday after receiving a report that a victim’s leg was stuck knee-deep inside a concrete floor drain. The incident happened inside the Treasure Island Self-Storage facility. Once on scene Perth Amboy firefighters assisted together with Avenel and Colonia department members to safely extricate the victim’s leg from the drain. Crews utilized power saws and hand tools to remove flooring around the drain pipe. The operation was complete when the victim’s leg was removed without causing further injuries. The victim The post Victim rescued from floor drain in Woodbridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
One injured in school bus crash in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – The driver of a vehicle that collided with a Presidential School bus company transporting students to school in Marlboro was injured in a crash that occurred early Friday morning. At around 7:30 am, the bus was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of West Farms Road and Georgia Tavern Road. Howell police reported this morning that no students were injured during the crash. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center by Howell Police EMS. Police are continuing to investigate the crash. The post One injured in school bus crash in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting
💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling. 💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance. 🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law. Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote...
Living shoreline construction underway in Monmouth County to help reduce flooding
A living shoreline is being built in Neptune Township to help protect the surrounding community from storms and waves, reduce flooding impacts, and create habitat for wildlife.
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
Parlapanides Resigns; Community Wants More Action Taken
BAYVILLE — Central Regional High School, located in Bayville, New Jersey, has been thrust into the national spotlight for all of the wrong reasons. Tragically, Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old student at the school, took her own life after being viciously attacked by a group of her peers. The video of the attack was then shared on social media, leading to an outpouring of grief and outrage from the community and beyond. In response to this tragedy, many are calling for an investigation into Central Regional High School’s policies and procedures regarding bullying and harassment.
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rahway man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Rahway was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Saturday morning. The victim, 24-year-old, arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police determined the victim was wounded when shots were fired on Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue at around...
17-year-old reported missig int he Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 17-year-old male has been reported missing in the Bronx. Police say Roderick Thomas, 17, of Evergreen Avenue was last seen aboard a train near Broadway and 31st Street in Queens and hasn’t been seen since. NYPD reports, that Roderick Thomas was last seen on Saturday, February 11, at approximately 10:30 am on board an N train stopped at the Broadway and 31 Street station in Queens. He is described as 5’9″ tall, 120 pounds, with a dark complexion, thin build, large black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue The The post 17-year-old reported missig int he Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
4 charged over taped beating of NJ teen who later took own life
NEW JERSEY - This story contains details that are disturbing. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Four students have been charged, and a school district superintendent has resigned, after a recorded attack against a 14-year-old New...
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
