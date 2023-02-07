Read full article on original website
Related
Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance
Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Kendrid Hamlin punched U.S. Rep Angie Craig in the face during assault in elevator, charges say
WASHINGTON -- A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting U.S. Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday morning in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C. Documents say Craig was in the lobby of her apartment building around 7:10 a.m. getting a coffee, when she noticed a man pacing in the lobby. She said she did not recognize the man, but said "good morning" to him and went into the elevator.The man is identified in documents as Kendrid Khalil Hamlin. He has been charged with one count of assaulting a member of Congress. Before the elevator doors closed, Hamlin stuck his arm...
New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe
The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
Fact check: False claim Rep. Lauren Boebert said Chinese balloon's altitude of 60,000 feet was a mile
Boebert has made several public comments criticizing Biden's response to the Chinese balloon, but none include the bungled math in this claim.
Shore News Network
127K+
Followers
62K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0