Benton County, IA

A New Soul Food Restaurant is Coming to Johnson County

According to a new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a brand new soul food restaurant is set to open next month in Iowa City! The restaurant is called Royceann’s Soul Food Cottage and it's owned by Royceann Porter, the former Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair. If you...
IOWA CITY, IA
Two People Killed In Southwest Cedar Rapids Accident

Law enforcement officials say that a crash between two vehicles claimed the lives of two people on Saturday evening in Cedar Rapids. KCRG reports that at around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday the Cedar Rapids police department was called to the report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Blvd. and Wiley Blvd. SW. Officers arrived to discover that a sedan and pickup truck had collided.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Everything You Need to Know For the First Ever Booze-A-Palooza

Calling fans of all things boozy! The inaugural Cedar Rapids Booze-A-Palooza is coming this April! Enjoy three hours of sampling various craft beers, seltzers, wine, hard ciders, and canned cocktails at the Booze-A-Palooza. The fun Saturday, April 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Complex in downtown Cedar Rapids. Want...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
