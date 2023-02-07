Read full article on original website
A New Soul Food Restaurant is Coming to Johnson County
According to a new article from the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a brand new soul food restaurant is set to open next month in Iowa City! The restaurant is called Royceann’s Soul Food Cottage and it's owned by Royceann Porter, the former Johnson County Board of Supervisors Chair. If you...
The Best Pizza Places in the Corridor for National Pizza Day 2023
Today is February 9th, which is also known as National Pizza Day!. On a day dedicated to pizza, we took a look at reviews on Yelp and Trip Advisor to figure out some of the top pizza places here in the Corridor. Here are five of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area:
Two People Killed In Southwest Cedar Rapids Accident
Law enforcement officials say that a crash between two vehicles claimed the lives of two people on Saturday evening in Cedar Rapids. KCRG reports that at around 5:06 p.m. on Saturday the Cedar Rapids police department was called to the report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Blvd. and Wiley Blvd. SW. Officers arrived to discover that a sedan and pickup truck had collided.
The Lengthy Wait for New Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Nearly Over
Finally! A new restaurant is almost ready to open... some three-and-a-half years after we first learned it was coming to Cedar Rapids. It was late in September of 2019 that I revealed that the popular Raising Cane's restaurant chain was coming to Cedar Rapids. Tick, tick, tick has gone the days and months since then.
Everything You Need to Know For the First Ever Booze-A-Palooza
Calling fans of all things boozy! The inaugural Cedar Rapids Booze-A-Palooza is coming this April! Enjoy three hours of sampling various craft beers, seltzers, wine, hard ciders, and canned cocktails at the Booze-A-Palooza. The fun Saturday, April 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Complex in downtown Cedar Rapids. Want...
Beautiful Ice Sculptures To Be Featured At Marion ICE Event
Today's blast of winter weather will be a hit for everyone who misses the sight of ice and snow. If you really love ice, more specifically ice sculptures, you'll want to visit Uptown Marion this Saturday afternoon!. The city of Marion is set to host a new event on Saturday...
