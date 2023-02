Pride goeth before a fall. When you are out in public with a well-trained dog, people will comment. And are amazed. Darn it! It is a statement of some kind that the general public is amazed. When I think of all the money some folk spend on jewelry or cars to impress people, having a well-trained dog will get far more comments than baubles, bangles, and Bentleys.

