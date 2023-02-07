ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Pig Out at Five Luverne Restaurants in February and March

Roadtrip! If you're a pork lover, it's time to hop in the car and head east to pig out!. The Luverne, Minnesota "We Love Pork Challenge" is about to begin again. For the 4th consecutive year, five different restaurants will battle it out to determine who has the best-tasting "other white meat" in the city of Luverne.
LUVERNE, MN
B102.7

CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Join Our Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Team

We have an Extraordinary Opportunity for someone to join our Sales & Marketing Team, where you’ll be working with Established and Successful Businesses. If YOU want to learn...If YOU have goals to be successful...If YOU want to make a difference...For a confidential interview, call or email Chad Jacobs at 605-373-6344 or chad.jacobs@results-radio.com.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Police Planning Special Valentine’s Night for Your Ex

Not all break-ups have a horrible ending. However, there are some relationships that truly end on a sour note for various reasons. It's pretty natural to be upset at your ex, especially around Valentine's Day. In fact, the Sioux Falls Police Department is holding all ex's with a criminal record accountable this Valentine's Day. This is your chance to take revenge on your ex-Valentine and send them to the slammer!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Hungry For More? What’s Your Favorite Sioux Falls Burger?

The Sioux Empire finished their last bites of the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle. During the month of January, 32 burgers competed for the prestigious Burger Battle trophy and of course...bragging rights. Over 24,000 votes later, Crawford's came out on top with its Truffle Jam Burger. In one...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday

If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy