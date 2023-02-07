ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition

By Isaac Cruz
 6 days ago

Tuesday's Top Stories

Tuesday's Five Facts

[1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say he was a well-known New Mexico music teacher. Elliot Higgins died in 2014 at age 73, but now genealogy research linked him to the crimes. There is no indication Higgins has been tied to any rape cases in New Mexico.

[2] Legislation limiting short-term rentals in Albuquerque faces pushback – A proposed city council ordinance meant to address affordable housing in Albuquerque would put limits on short-term rentals, hoping it would open up more long-term housing. The legislations defines a short-term rental as a property that’s rented for 29 days or fewer and would limit the number of permits to 1,200 citywide. Right now, the city says around 600 properties have short-term permits.

[3] Widespread snow and winter weather advisories around New Mexico – Widespread snow is coming down throughout central New Mexico. Most roadways in the Metro and Valley are only wet but there will be slushier and snowier spots in the higher terrain of central, western and northern New Mexico. We will see more scattered snow in the higher elevations, and rain in the valley and east plains through this evening. Accumulations will be enough in the mountains to cause difficult driving, around 1-3″ with 2-6″ above 7,500 ft. Most low elevation spots will only see a trace to one inch.

[4] 2 House bills compete to tackle ‘epidemic’ of organized retail crime in New Mexico – A series of bills making their way through legislature would help crack down on serial retail crime. House Bill 55 and House Bill 234 would essentially allow prosecutors to go after repeat shoplifters and combine their offenses for more serious charges and penalties.

[5] Albuquerque brothers to compete nationally in taekwondo – A pair of Albuquerque brothers are prepared for a national taekwondo competition that could put them on the national stage. Chaney and Cooper Cecil are preparing for their taekwondo team trials. They practice three times a week at Bates Premier Taekwondo. Their coach says he’s proud to see his students succeed. USA team trial will be held this weekend in Tulsa.

