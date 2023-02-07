ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcboston.com

Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations

Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter

WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
WORCESTER, MA
thelocalne.ws

School committee votes to eliminate theater classes

IPSWICH — There’s been plenty of drama in recent school committee meetings. Last week in an effort to cool things down, the committee revisited the “norms” that’d been established back in 2020. This week they tried a different approach: cutting drama right out of the school budget.
WCVB

Boston mayor's administration and finance director charged with money laundering

BOSTON — The administration and finance director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office is on unpaid administrative leave, facing two charges. Freda Brasfield was indicted by a grand jury on December 15 on one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy. She was arraigned on Friday, entered a plea of not guilty, and released on personal recognizance.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The T needs dispatchers, and will continue to dangle $10,000 sign-on bonuses to hire them

With train service still running at diminished levels, staffing efforts in the MBTA's operations control center have plateaued since December, and the agency will continue to offer a $10,000 sign-on bonus through June to try and attract the dispatchers critical to reversing months-long service cuts. Officials on Thursday reported a...
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Cuts have impact on LGBTQ teens

I am writing to express my extreme disappointment with the school committee’s decision to approve the school budget for FY24, which includes cutting all theater electives in the high school. I have two children active in theater in the Ipswich school system. I am particularly concerned with how these...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Jan. 30 – Feb. 10, 2023

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 2/8/2023Stephan, KristinCheever C378 Ipswich Rd Lot 3$809,000. 2/9/2023Mccarthy, StephenOrton J R3 Silverbrook Rd Lot 27$710,000. Essex property sales. No sales recorded. Georgetown property sales. 1/31/2023Katherine A Morrison Irrevocable TrustPrescott...
IPSWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union

An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
DEDHAM, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Another week, another Quincy Quarry exposé. Actually a couple and more! of exposés and more!

– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Another week, another Quincy Quarry exposé. Actually a couple of exposés and more as Quincy Quarry’s recap of Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch’s State of the City dog and pony show last week finally hit the fan.
QUINCY, MA
universalhub.com

Jamaica Plain coffeehouse opens to protests

The coffee shop is owned by Amanda Oicle, the leader of the Public Church, which says it plans to make the small coffeehouse the hub for community life at Public Church. As four protesters held signs outside, a friend of Oicle's came out to talk to a reporter and photographer. She said that the coffeehouse is not affiliated with the church, that it's unfair to protest a locally owned small business because of the owner's religion.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Baker, Polito wade back into local politics

A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
ATTLEBORO, MA

