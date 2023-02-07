Read full article on original website
Councilors & Democrats Unhappy With Remarks By Framingham Democratic Committee Chair On Special Education & Abortion
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Councilors and members of the Framingham Democratic Committee are unhappy with the remarks – both oral and written – made by the chair of the Framingham Democratic Committee this week. Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved a proclamation to protect reproduction...
nbcboston.com
Member of Mayor Wu's Administration Placed on Leave Amid Allegations
Freda Brasfield, the administration and finance director for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office, has been placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson for Wu's office released a brief statement on the situation Friday evening. "The City was made aware of these allegations yesterday evening. Today, the City placed Ms. Brasfield on...
spectrumnews1.com
Safety concerns prompt heightened security measures at Worcester shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - A temporary homeless shelter at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Worcester has helped people stay safe during cold winter nights, but nearby residents and businesses are concerned about safety issues outside its walls. What You Need To Know. Security has been increased near a Worcester temporary shelter...
thelocalne.ws
School committee votes to eliminate theater classes
IPSWICH — There’s been plenty of drama in recent school committee meetings. Last week in an effort to cool things down, the committee revisited the “norms” that’d been established back in 2020. This week they tried a different approach: cutting drama right out of the school budget.
Wayland schools superintendent files discrimination complaint
Nearly two months after becoming the alleged target of racist graffiti, the Wayland Schools Superintendent is filing a discrimination complaint.
WCVB
Boston mayor's administration and finance director charged with money laundering
BOSTON — The administration and finance director in Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's office is on unpaid administrative leave, facing two charges. Freda Brasfield was indicted by a grand jury on December 15 on one count of money laundering and one count of conspiracy. She was arraigned on Friday, entered a plea of not guilty, and released on personal recognizance.
WBUR
The T needs dispatchers, and will continue to dangle $10,000 sign-on bonuses to hire them
With train service still running at diminished levels, staffing efforts in the MBTA's operations control center have plateaued since December, and the agency will continue to offer a $10,000 sign-on bonus through June to try and attract the dispatchers critical to reversing months-long service cuts. Officials on Thursday reported a...
whdh.com
Saint Joseph Prep Boston announces permanent closure at end of the academic year
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Board of Trustees at Saint Joseph Prep Boston has voted to permanently close at the completion of the 2022-2023 academic year, the group announced Saturday. “Over the last decade, SJP has quickly developed into a school known for its highly regarded and dedicated teachers, innovative curriculum,...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Cuts have impact on LGBTQ teens
I am writing to express my extreme disappointment with the school committee’s decision to approve the school budget for FY24, which includes cutting all theater electives in the high school. I have two children active in theater in the Ipswich school system. I am particularly concerned with how these...
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Jan. 30 – Feb. 10, 2023
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 2/8/2023Stephan, KristinCheever C378 Ipswich Rd Lot 3$809,000. 2/9/2023Mccarthy, StephenOrton J R3 Silverbrook Rd Lot 27$710,000. Essex property sales. No sales recorded. Georgetown property sales. 1/31/2023Katherine A Morrison Irrevocable TrustPrescott...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans on being generous to family members after hitting $1 million State Lottery prize
A Massachusetts woman plans on taking care of some of her loved ones after hitting big money on a state scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Susan Dainys is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Hit $500” instant ticket game.
fallriverreporter.com
Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union
An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
WCVB
Massachusetts climate activists arrested after State House protest inside governor’s lobby
BOSTON — Just over a dozen Massachusetts climate activists who staged a sit-in in the lobby of Gov. Maura Healey's office were arrested Thursday after refusing to be summonsed for trespassing, state police said. Extinction Rebellion Boston, a group that has previously held demonstrations around the State House and...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Another week, another Quincy Quarry exposé. Actually a couple and more! of exposés and more!
– News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: Another week, another Quincy Quarry exposé. Actually a couple of exposés and more as Quincy Quarry’s recap of Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch’s State of the City dog and pony show last week finally hit the fan.
Alewife Station Red Line Service Resumes, Medford Driver Charged
After a driver intentionally crashed into Alewife Station and stopped breathing before being resuscitated, the station is reopening to commuters, albeit with few changes and reduced capacity.Red Line service at Alewife Station is resuming on Friday, Feb. 10, according to the Massachusetts Bay Trans…
universalhub.com
Jamaica Plain coffeehouse opens to protests
The coffee shop is owned by Amanda Oicle, the leader of the Public Church, which says it plans to make the small coffeehouse the hub for community life at Public Church. As four protesters held signs outside, a friend of Oicle's came out to talk to a reporter and photographer. She said that the coffeehouse is not affiliated with the church, that it's unfair to protest a locally owned small business because of the owner's religion.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Polito wade back into local politics
A MONTH AFTER they left office, former Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are wading back into the political fray with endorsements of the Republican candidate running for mayor of Attleboro. Jay DiLisio has been serving as acting mayor of the Bristol County city since former mayor Paul...
Police probing ‘malicious act of vandalism’ at Billerica Memorial High School, superintendent says
Police and school officials are investigating a “malicious act of vandalism” at Billerica Memorial High School that resulted in water damage to several floors of the building, the superintendent of schools said.
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State University
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Whether you require a quick spot to stash your foam from a recent online order or you're an nature lover whose concerned about the environment- if you live in Bridgewater, you now have access to a special collection box that eats only one thing... foam!
