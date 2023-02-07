Read full article on original website
WRGB
Amsterdam man arrested on charges of failing to register residence, animal cruelty
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges, accused of failing to verify his address, and also of cruelty to animals. On January 9th 2023 Amsterdam Police were notified by the NYS sex offender registry that sex offender, James A. Dean, 46, failed to complete the annual verification process as required by law. An Amsterdam Police detective attempted to make contact with Dean at the Jay Street residence listed on the sex offender registry. The detective attempted several times, unsuccessfully, to make contact with Dean at the residence.
WRGB
Cobleskill man accused of driving while intoxicated, in stolen vehicle
NEW SCOTLAND, NY (WRGB) — A Cobleskill man faces felony and misdemeanor charges, accused of operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and being impaired while doing so. On Saturday, February 11, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher M. Sumner, 43, after a report of...
WRGB
Man pleads guilty in violent sword attack on man at peer recovery center
The man accused in a violent sword attack in the city of Albany has pleaded guilty to charges. Randell Mason, 42, pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge in Albany County Court on February 10th. Police say back on August 29th, 2022, officers responded to the Capital Connections Drop-In Center...
WRGB
Halfmoon man accused of stealing vehicles, motorcycle, weapons from multiple locations
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — A Halfmoon man has been arrested, accused multiple thefts of motor vehicles and other items in multiple towns following a lengthy investigation. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, the thefts occurred in the towns of Greenfield, Milton, and Providence, dating back to September of 2022.
WRGB
Woman charged with felony DWI, BAC reported at more than twice legal limit
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — A Fort Edward woman faces felony DWI charges following a Queensbury traffic stop. On Saturday, at around 1:03 a.m., officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox after it was observed committing unspecified traffic offenses on Upper Sherman Avenue in the Town of Queensbury.
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
WRGB
End of an era: State Police to remove Northway Call Box System
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have begun the process of decommissioning and removing the remaining call boxes on the Northway. A 710-phone system was installed by the New York Telephone Company from 1965 to 1967 at a cost of $683,000. It was one of the first emergency systems for motorists in the country.
WRGB
Two-vehicle crash damages utility pole in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — One driver was hurt, and another shaken up, after a crash Friday evening in Colonie. At 10:44 p.m., police, fire & EMS personnel were dispatched to a personal injury auto crash in the area of State Route 5 (Central Ave) and Alta Road. One vehicle,...
WRGB
District makes changes after snowman post controversy
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 has continuing coverage of the fallout from a now-deleted Facebook post made by a local district. As we first reported Thursday night, the uproar over the post that showed students standing behind a snowman was addressed at the latest school board meeting for the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District.
WRGB
Chowderfest draws thousands to Spa City to sample entries, explore city
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Over 80 types of chowder and a sea of people filled downtown Saratoga Springs at the 24th annual Chowderfest. "I have a Manhattan seafood chowder, there's clams and scallops," said Philip Usas, Head Chef at Hills and Hollows. "So, we have Greek chowder,” said...
WRGB
Cosmetology club offers pre-Valentine's spa day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A real-world application for Valentine's Day, as the Albany High School Cosmetology Club held a spa day Saturday. The cosmetology and barber students cut hair, did nails, and even gave a VIP spa experience. The students were able to get experience on real people, and...
WRGB
SNAP recipients receive extra state support ahead of federal relief expiring
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Starting next month families receiving extra federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits won't see those extra dollars anymore as this pandemic relief is set to expire at the end of the month. On top of this CBS6 is now learning funding cuts could also...
WRGB
Local superintendents face challenges as survey shows the job has gotten tougher
CBS 6 continues our look at the challenges faced by superintendents, from the COVID-19 pandemic, to controversial issues leading to tense school board meetings. When we spoke to now-former Albany City School District Superintendent Kaweeda Adams last month, she told us “I do believe that the district is in a very good place.”
WRGB
Friday Night Hoops Highlights (2/10)
Albany, NY (WRGB) — On Friday, we talked about it all day, and we had a battle down in the High School ranks for our Matchup of The Night. Two teams in first place in their respected divisions, bragging rights on the line in a cross-town rivalry, and playoff implications. It all went down at Saratoga Springs High School between the Scotties and the Blue Streaks.
