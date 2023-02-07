ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Turkish Tastes from Caffe Kilim

Tonight, coffee, culture, and community at a Turkish coffee shop. Cafe Kilim and Market in Portsmouth, has become a second home to many for the past 30 years. Plus, inspiring stories about two women who haven't let being legally blind stop them from chasing their dreams. From a high school skier to a young woman who leaned into the healing power of touch, they aren't letting anything stand in their way.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.9 WBLM

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire businesses gear up for Valentine's Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and love is certainly in the air at some local businesses that are preparing for the big day. Edible Arrangements in Nashua has had a busy weekend finishing up floral and edible displays. Owner Kyle Dumont says 65% of...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Record warmth in Portsmouth on Friday

It was an unusually warm day Friday, and one New Hampshire community set a record. Temperatures on Friday were closer to New Hampshire highs typically seen in April , with many areas reaching the low 50s. A record high was achieved in Portsmouth, with a new high of 55 degrees.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

High School Plunge raises money for Special Olympics NH

HAMPTON, N.H. — More than 300 students from 19 high schools across the state braved the cold ocean in Hampton for a good cause. Saturday was the 15th annual High School Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New Hampshire. The event raised more than $212,000. WMUR Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa, who...
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Bob houses missing from Great Meredith Fishing Derby

MEREDITH, N.H. — The 44th annual Great Meredith Fishing Derby wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and this year, finding ice was harder than catching fish. The temperature was in the high 40s around noon Sunday. Technically, a frozen lake would be better for the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, but this event was way more than fishing. It's about beer, food, friends and family.
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man accused of driving wrong way in Salem, New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Salem early Saturday morning. New Hampshire State Police said they received reports of a gray car traveling the wrong way at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said troopers were able to conduct...
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close

AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
AMHERST, NH
thepulseofnh.com

MA Man Sentenced In NH

A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
MALDEN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Man wanted in connection with stabbing in downtown Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing early Sunday morning in downtown Manchester, according to officials. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after the stabbing, police said. Desmel Cooper, 40, of Manchester, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and possession of...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy