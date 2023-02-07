Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco John’s Set to Open First Location In LawrenceMadocLawrence, MA
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlanteNikTownsend, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
Related
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Turkish Tastes from Caffe Kilim
Tonight, coffee, culture, and community at a Turkish coffee shop. Cafe Kilim and Market in Portsmouth, has become a second home to many for the past 30 years. Plus, inspiring stories about two women who haven't let being legally blind stop them from chasing their dreams. From a high school skier to a young woman who leaned into the healing power of touch, they aren't letting anything stand in their way.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire businesses gear up for Valentine's Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and love is certainly in the air at some local businesses that are preparing for the big day. Edible Arrangements in Nashua has had a busy weekend finishing up floral and edible displays. Owner Kyle Dumont says 65% of...
WMUR.com
Record warmth in Portsmouth on Friday
It was an unusually warm day Friday, and one New Hampshire community set a record. Temperatures on Friday were closer to New Hampshire highs typically seen in April , with many areas reaching the low 50s. A record high was achieved in Portsmouth, with a new high of 55 degrees.
WMUR.com
High School Plunge raises money for Special Olympics NH
HAMPTON, N.H. — More than 300 students from 19 high schools across the state braved the cold ocean in Hampton for a good cause. Saturday was the 15th annual High School Plunge to benefit Special Olympics New Hampshire. The event raised more than $212,000. WMUR Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa, who...
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
WMUR.com
Bob houses missing from Great Meredith Fishing Derby
MEREDITH, N.H. — The 44th annual Great Meredith Fishing Derby wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and this year, finding ice was harder than catching fish. The temperature was in the high 40s around noon Sunday. Technically, a frozen lake would be better for the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, but this event was way more than fishing. It's about beer, food, friends and family.
WMUR.com
Special Olympics New Hampshire Penguin Plunge raises more than $893,000 this weekend
HAMPTON, N.H. — The Special Olympics Penguin Plunge was back in person this year at Hampton Beach. Chief Meteorologist Mike Haddad even jumped into the icy ocean waters to help raise money. Special Olympics New Hampshire said there were 558 people who ran into the water Sunday and raised...
WMUR.com
Claremont ice jam in 1981 submerged parts of area in up to 5 feet of water, ice
CLAREMONT, N.H. — After a really harsh start to the winter in Claremont in 1981, a disaster hit the area in February. The January thaw came late in February, consisting of 14 straight days of 40 and 50-degree temperatures that brought the threat of possible ice jams into focus.
New Restaurant Now Open in the New Hampshire Seacoast, Kind of
Restaurants are just about everyone's favorite hobby, right? We love our favorite standbys and the familiarity, while relishing in the excitement of a new place to belly up to the bar for a bite or find that perfect table to enjoy new food with friends. Well, get ready, because there's...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man accused of driving wrong way in Salem, New Hampshire
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in Salem early Saturday morning. New Hampshire State Police said they received reports of a gray car traveling the wrong way at 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said troopers were able to conduct...
WMUR.com
2 more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire to close
AMHERST, N.H. — Two more Bed, Bath and Beyond stores in New Hampshire will be closing. The locations on Plaistow Road in Plaistow and Route 101A in Amherst are on the store’s list of stores set to close. In January, the store in Keene was slated to close.
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
wabi.tv
Lebanon store that sold winning lotto ticket shares prize among employees
LEBANON, Maine (WABI) - The stores that sell winning Mega Millions lottery tickets receive a prize of their own - and in true Maine spirit, the first such winner in our state has shared it with his staff. Fred Cotreau owns Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which sold the...
WMUR.com
Man wanted in connection with stabbing in downtown Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing early Sunday morning in downtown Manchester, according to officials. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after the stabbing, police said. Desmel Cooper, 40, of Manchester, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and possession of...
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
WMUR.com
Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
WMUR.com
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport operations, flights return to normal after security threat
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Passengers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport were impacted after a security threat on Saturday morning. All airport operations and flights were back to normal Saturday afternoon after a bomb threat against a Spirit Airlines flight. Airport officials said all roads reopened. Earlier, flights were delayed and all...
nbcboston.com
North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
Comments / 1