Broward County, FL

Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick Announces $5 Million for Broward Metropolitan Organization for Safety Improvements

By Florida Daily
 6 days ago
Last week, U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., announced a $5 million grant to the Broward Metropolitan Organization (MPO) under the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program.

“The SS4A funding that was awarded today will make a difference in the lives of the people of Broward County. The money will be used to fund a comprehensive countywide safety action plan focused on identifying low-cost, high-impact safety strategies and solutions to be applied equitably in disadvantaged communities. The Broward MPO was awarded the maximum amount of money under the SS4A program. The successful creation of the action plan will make Broward County eligible for future capital projects to implement safety projects and bring change to the region,” said Cherfilus-McCormick.

“Currently, Broward County ranks as the 14th most dangerous region for bicyclists and pedestrians in the United States. Thanks to the Biden administration and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this critical funding will make traveling in Broward County safer, easier, and more equitable,” she added.

FloridaDaily

ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

