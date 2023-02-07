Read full article on original website
Winter Blues Blast, Design Challenge return Feb. 18
SIBLEY—Community members can shake off that seasonal slump and tap into their creative side by participating in the upcoming Winter Blues Blast on Saturday, Feb. 18. Sibley Chamber of Commerce director Ashley Ackerman is once again organizing the event as a way to inject some fun into what’s been a wearisome winter season. The main activities and voting for the contest winners take place 5-7 p.m. at Drink Me Brewing Company in Sibley.
La Trailita sells out, closes early two Sundays in a row
HAWARDEN—A new food truck option has found a warm welcome in Hawarden. La Trailita, which serves up authentic Mexican cuisine in the parking lot at 700 Seventh St., has sold out of food during its recent visits to the community. “Thank you, Hawarden! You guys keep giving us a...
Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
Allan Robitaille, 90, Sheldon
SHELDON—Allan Lambert Robitaille, 90, Sheldon, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Sanford Sheldon Health Senior Care Center. No service is planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon.
Vos: Lone death of firefighter
I think there has been only one death of a volunteer firefighter in the history of the Sheldon Fire Department, which was organized in 1872 and changed its name to Sheldon Fire Co. in 1884. Richard “Dick” Coates lost his life Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1915. F.C. Butterell and...
Sheldon speech groups earn all-state nods
REGIONAL—Eight N’West Iowa schools talked, acted and sung their way into all-state speech nominations Saturday, Feb. 4. Among them is Sheldon High School, which will send three groups to Ames on Saturday, Feb. 18, for the Large Group All-State Festival. Coach Lissa Lane-Johnson credited her team’s devout practice...
Feb. 11 district wrestling
Team results: 1. Algona 235; 2. Estherville Lincoln Central 138.5; 3. Sheldon-South O’Brien 131; 4. Okbooji/Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 130; 5. West Lyon 89.5, 6. Forest City 87; 7. Spirit Lake Park 73; 8. Cherokee 64. N’West Iowa state qualifiers: 106: 1. Evan Erpenback, West Lyon, freshman (42-6); 113: 2. Ryan Bahnson,...
Lyon set to repeal pipeline right-of-way
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County will likely rescind the right-of-way permit it previously granted to the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline, a move aligned with the board of supervisors’ long-running skepticism of the project. “We approved a permit for a pipeline that hasn’t been approved yet,” said county engineer Daryl...
Fair Board asks O'Brien County to help with upgrades
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Fair Board is asking the county to help with the cost of remodeling its show ring to create a more enjoyable environment for those attending the fair and for other events held at the fairgrounds in Primghar. Fair board president Darwin Gaudian and vice president...
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
O'Brien Supervisors address personnel matter
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors met in closed session for 19 minutes “to discuss litigation with counsel” early Thursday morning and released the following statement afterward. “The settlement which was the subject of the board meeting on Jan. 26, 2023, involves a personnel matter about...
