BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Labour politician attacks Plaid co-operation deal
The Labour Welsh government's co-operation deal with Plaid Cymru has come under attack from the ruling party's backbenches. In a debate on the Welsh government budget, Caerphilly MS Hefin David said it was giving Plaid "power without responsibility". Despite agreeing to let the budget pass, Plaid has criticised ministers for...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Wales head coach Warren Gatland considers shuffling pack against Scotland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Apprenticeships: East of England apprentices share their advice
Following a drop in numbers due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the number of young people taking up apprenticeships is back on the rise. Figures for the 2021/22 academic year showed almost 35,000 people started an apprenticeship in the East of England. They offer a different type of career path to those who head straight to university, with a chance to learn skills in the real world from the outset and the opportunity to earn a salary. What do some of the latest crop of apprentices think?
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Conor Murray fit as Rob Herring starts for Ireland against France
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Ireland coach Andy Farrell has made one change for Saturday's Six Nations game against France...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr did not discuss resuscitation decision with family
A health board has apologised to the family of a patient after medical staff failed to consult with them over a decision not to resuscitate her. While the decision was clinically justified, the public services ombudsman for Wales said Betsi Cadwaladr health board did not discuss it with the patient and her family.
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC
Leeds: Neglected horses ready to be rehomed after three year recovery
Three horses which have been nursed back to health after being found neglected and living in hazardous conditions are to be rehomed. Sam, Pepsi and Tony were rescued by police from a field in Leeds in April 2020. Their owner was found guilty of animal welfare offences in January 2022.
BBC
'Double-deposit' leaving first-time home buyers stuck
First-time buyers in Scotland say they are being kept off the property ladder by a system that means they often have to find two separate deposits to secure a home. Paul Bradley and his partner have been saving for 10 years and are still nowhere near able to afford buying a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow.
