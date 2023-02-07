ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

KOKI FOX 23

1 hospitalized after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said at around 5:00 a.m., they responded to a house fire near E. Apache St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. TFD found an unconscious person inside the home...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
KOCO

Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa. The Dream Center said it’s expanding its capacity by acquiring an existing community center at South 41st West Avenue and West 56th Street. This will be the nonprofit’s second building, with it’s first in north Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
Amusing Planet

The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years

The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found

The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Student teams compete in robotics competition

TULSA, Okla. — Student teams from Green Country school districts competed in a robotics competition on Saturday. Twenty-eight teams designed and built a robot that would face off in a series of tests. The winners will head to the State Robotics Championship at Oklahoma State University. The teams advancing...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Crews Battle Apartment Fire In SE Tulsa

Fire crews battle an apartment fire in southeast Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The blaze was reported at a complex located near East 95th Street and South 90th Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said a second floor balcony was on fire, no injuries reported. This is a developing story…
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa County deputies searching for suspects in truck theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a truck theft. Deputies said on Feb. 4th, a white flat bed truck with a man and woman inside arrived at a business near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

