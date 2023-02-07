Read full article on original website
Fulton Street Opens New Kiosk At Tulsa International Airport
The local Fulton Street Books and Coffee is the only black-owned brick and mortar bookstore in Tulsa and will soon have a kiosk at Tulsa International Airport. The bookstore was founded by Onikah Asamoa Caesar in July of 2020, and she said she's always dreamed of being able to expand.
City Of Tulsa Works To Repair Hundreds Of Potholes
Drivers said potholes are all over Green Country and causing everything from tire blowouts to minor crashes. The city said it's been at work all week trying to repair the hundreds of potholes after the ice and rain. Meanwhile, drivers are dealing with the bumpy roads. Laura Thorpe braved the...
KOKI FOX 23
1 hospitalized after north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said at around 5:00 a.m., they responded to a house fire near E. Apache St. and MLK Jr. Blvd. TFD found an unconscious person inside the home...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
Tulsa skateboarding community urges city to relocate skate park
The future of one of Tulsa’s only public skate parks is uncertain. The park, on the west side of the Arkansas River, has been closed for three years.
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Dream Center expands to west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is adding a new location in west Tulsa. The Dream Center said it’s expanding its capacity by acquiring an existing community center at South 41st West Avenue and West 56th Street. This will be the nonprofit’s second building, with it’s first in north Tulsa.
1 shot near 61st and Riverside
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is responding to a shooting near 61st and Riverside.
Amusing Planet
The 1957 Plymouth Belvedere That Was Buried For 50 Years
The opening of a time capsule is supposed to be an exciting and nostalgic event that gives future generations a chance to peek into the past. But not all openings live up to the hype. In 1957, the city of Tulsa, in Oklahoma, USA, was gearing up for the state’s...
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
Tulsa police have recovered a body they believe to be a white female in a creek near 31st and Mingo.
news9.com
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found
The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
New pickleball courts coming to Bartlesville
Bartlesville City Council approved a contract on Monday, advancing a long-awaited project to bring pickleball courts to the city.
KOKI FOX 23
Manufacturing company Webco topped off their Star Center in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Local manufacturing company, Webco topped off their Star Center office in Sand Springs on Friday. The company placed the last steel beam needed to finish off the structure’s frame. “We are building our new corporate headquarters. First new building like this that I’ve ever...
KOKI FOX 23
Student teams compete in robotics competition
TULSA, Okla. — Student teams from Green Country school districts competed in a robotics competition on Saturday. Twenty-eight teams designed and built a robot that would face off in a series of tests. The winners will head to the State Robotics Championship at Oklahoma State University. The teams advancing...
news9.com
Fire Crews Battle Apartment Fire In SE Tulsa
Fire crews battle an apartment fire in southeast Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The blaze was reported at a complex located near East 95th Street and South 90th Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said a second floor balcony was on fire, no injuries reported. This is a developing story…
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
News On 6
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle
A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
Firefighters respond to house fire Sunday
Fire crews from Tulsa and Turley are on scene of a fire near 61st Street North and MLK Jr Blvd.
KTUL
Tulsa County deputies searching for suspects in truck theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a truck theft. Deputies said on Feb. 4th, a white flat bed truck with a man and woman inside arrived at a business near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue.
