The number of Ukrainian families facing homelessness in England has increased by 44 per cent over the winter months as sponsorship arrangements continue to break down. Some 4,295 Ukrainian households have turned to local authorities for help since the 24 February last year, with 1,310 doing so in the period from November 2022 to January 2023.This has been fuelled by 705 Ukrainian families leaving their Homes for Ukraine sponsorships over the winter months, either because the relationship has broken down or because their agreement has come to an end. The government launched its flagship scheme in March last year,...

3 DAYS AGO