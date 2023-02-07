Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House Migrants
On Saturday, January 21, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a new shelter for migrants. This is the fifth shelter and will house up to 1,000 migrants, primarily single men. The next shelter is actually a cruise ship located at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. New York City has already opened 77 hotels that also serve as temporary shelters.
Why are the US Homeless Being Forgotten in Favor of Migrants?
The United States is facing a crisis of homelessness that has been decades in the making, with millions of people struggling to find shelter and support. Despite the scale of this crisis, however, the plight of the homeless is often overlooked in the national conversation on immigration, with some critics arguing that migrants are receiving more attention and resources than US citizens.
Number of Ukrainian families facing homelessness in England rises by 44% over winter
The number of Ukrainian families facing homelessness in England has increased by 44 per cent over the winter months as sponsorship arrangements continue to break down. Some 4,295 Ukrainian households have turned to local authorities for help since the 24 February last year, with 1,310 doing so in the period from November 2022 to January 2023.This has been fuelled by 705 Ukrainian families leaving their Homes for Ukraine sponsorships over the winter months, either because the relationship has broken down or because their agreement has come to an end. The government launched its flagship scheme in March last year,...
Good News Network
Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google
A privately-funded program to provide basic income to 100 California homeless people aims to study how the cash—plus one-on-one social support—can be potentially life-changing. ‘Miracle Money: California’ is being funded primarily by a $1.15Mil donation from Google.org and is being evaluated through a randomized control trial led by...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?
For some time now, a lot is being shared about migrants who began coming to the United States months ago. It all started when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started transporting outsiders to nearby cities and states. If you missed the details, you can check here.
Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee
A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible
ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
New York City residents torn over efforts to shelter migrants: ‘We’re not even helping our own people'
New Yorkers share whether the city has prioritized migrants over the homeless as illegal immigrants protest outside the luxury hotel refusing to relocate.
Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023
MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?
The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests.Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden's administration saying it plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11. Here's a look at what will stay and what will go once the emergency order is lifted: COVID-19 TESTS, TREATMENTS AND VACCINESThe at-home nasal swabs, COVID-19 vaccines as well as their accompanying boosters, treatments and other products that scientists have...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
How much can my landlord really increase my rent? Know your rights as a tenant.
Landlords can raise rent as much as they see fit, but this may differ if you live in a state or county with rent control. Public housing is regulated.
Major Changes Coming For American Renters - Will You Benefit?
This week the Biden administration announced a proposal to protect renters. The proposal aims to limit landlords from increasing prices during this financially difficult time. The program outlines the bill of rights of renters and areas of improvement for the government. Access to safe, accessible and affordable housing are all areas to be focused on. Clear and fair leases is also a priority. Landlords will also have to give at least 30 days notice before evicting for non payment of rent. The Eviction Protection Grant Program will also be given $20 million to assist with legal aide for low income tenants. (source)
Stimulus checks 2023: These will determine if a federal payment is coming!
COVID-19 pandemic stimulus checks were needed. During the closure, bills and rent were paid using deposits made in banks. In total, three payments were made, and many Americans have waited months for a fourth, especially in light of rising prices that have put pressure on their finances. Things To Consider...
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program
Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
