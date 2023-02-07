SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multifamily dwelling on the 700 block of West 18th Street Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke in the lower level of a 3-story apartment building. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, which took about ten minutes, others from the department searched the building. Multiple occupants were found on the first & second floors and were evacuated without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The residence did not have a sprinkler system.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO