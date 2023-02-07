Read full article on original website
marshallradio.net
Fulda Woman Injured in Collision Sunday Afternoon
LAKE BENTON – A Fulda woman was injured when her vehicle collided with another vehicle on US Highway 75 in Pipestone County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:29 Sunday afternoon, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on 211th St and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on US Hwy 75, when they collided in the intersection.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley motorist arrested for OWI, more
SIBLEY—A 22-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, failure to yield half of the roadway, failure to maintain a registration plate and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eliazer Moreno Gomez stemmed from the...
1 dead,1 critically injured in motorcycle crash
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motorcycle vs SUV crash Saturday afternoon
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
q957.com
Police investigating a second fatal crash Saturday in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second fatal accident today. At around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred between a motorcycle and a Mercedes SUV at the intersection of W. 8th Street and N. Covell Avenue. According to the accident report, the male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. He was from Sioux Falls. His female passenger, also from Sioux Falls, was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
KELOLAND TV
Police searching for man involved in early morning pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights and sirens streamed through many of Sioux Falls’ main streets early this morning as the Sioux Falls police chased after someone in a high-speed pursuit. Around 1 a.m. an officer tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that had been...
KELOLAND TV
nwestiowa.com
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
marshallradio.net
Search Warrant Uncovers Fentanyl, Meth, and Marijuana; Balaton Woman Arrested
A 25-year-old Balaton woman was arrested on drug charges on Thursday. The Brown Lyon Redwood Renville Drug Task Force (BLRR), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force assisted in an investigation of a fentanyl distributor living in Balaton. A search warrant...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
KELOLAND TV
kelo.com
Sunday morning fire at 3-story apartment building in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multifamily dwelling on the 700 block of West 18th Street Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke in the lower level of a 3-story apartment building. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, which took about ten minutes, others from the department searched the building. Multiple occupants were found on the first & second floors and were evacuated without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The residence did not have a sprinkler system.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Lone death of firefighter
I think there has been only one death of a volunteer firefighter in the history of the Sheldon Fire Department, which was organized in 1872 and changed its name to Sheldon Fire Co. in 1884. Richard “Dick” Coates lost his life Tuesday, Sept. 28, 1915. F.C. Butterell and...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
nwestiowa.com
Fair Board asks O'Brien County to help with upgrades
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Fair Board is asking the county to help with the cost of remodeling its show ring to create a more enjoyable environment for those attending the fair and for other events held at the fairgrounds in Primghar. Fair board president Darwin Gaudian and vice president...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for aggravated assault of girlfriend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars today accused of assaulting and raping his girlfriend. Police say 24-year-old Mandre Adams was in an on and off again relationship with his girlfriend. Officers say the two got in a disagreement when Adams allegedly strangled the...
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
