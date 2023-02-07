Read full article on original website
Locals talk future of vending at 24th and Mission BART plaza
Everything was on the table at Thursday’s community meeting focused on how to improve the ambiance of the BART plazas at 24th and Mission Street, including greater restrictions on permitted vendors. This comes as a response to the persistence of illegal vending, which everyone at the meeting, organized by...
Mission Moves: Bissap Baobab, dispensary expansion, the mayor’s housing plan
On the heels of President Biden’s State of the Union Address, San Francisco too is reimagining policies and how they will affect its constituency. This week’s items take a look at the State of the City, and how consequences of current policies are impacting locals. *taps mic* Ahem:
Stuff to do: Valentine’s Day and art openings
We’re looking at a busy weekend in the Mission, with Valentine’s day events ranging from street fairs, to card making, to vaccinations. We’re also anticipating several art openings, with mediums including sculpture and murals, representing indigenous and Afro-Latin cultures. Later this week. Community-led planning for 24th and...
100K San Franciscans to feel the pinch as CalFresh food benefits slashed
“I know how to make ends meet,” assures San Francisco native Erica Patton. “I know how to buy things that will last.” That’s a skill that Patton, 42, who lives in Bayview, wishes she didn’t have to dust off. But with some 70,000 San Francisco...
Taste-testing free tamales at Mission and 24th resource fair
On Friday evening, Calle 24 brought together 10 community organizations and six different restaurants to the 24th Street BART Plaza to celebrate community resources — and tamales. Rain interfered and moved the event to the tented vaccination site at 24th and Capp streets, where conversation in the busy tents...
Supe flips the bird, faces threats, taunts on reparations plan and politics
San Francisco’s only Black city supervisor, Shamann Walton, is facing attacks from all directions this week, from those opposing his work to uplift the Black community, to others who say he doesn’t do enough. Some of the criticism is perhaps warranted due to his own behavior — Walton...
City promises neighbors of SF Mission safe sleep site police, maintenance and meetings
Spurred by complaints from neighbors, five city departments have signed onto a plan to clean up the streets around the Mission’s 1515 South Van Ness Safe Sleep Site and the Division Circle Navigation Center. A new agreement among the departments and involving the nonprofits that have contracts to run...
Mission resident, 87, faces eviction over rent debt
On Tuesday at the San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Curtis E.A. Karnow looked down from his bench toward defending counsel and sighed. “This is one of the most difficult cases I’ve had in over a decade,” he said. Before him was Alicia Flores, an 87-year-old resident of the...
Cop Watch: Closing Capp St., Ambassadors Delay, Police vs. Sheriff
The San Francisco Police Department’s pledge last fall to Capp Street residents to crack down on sex work has apparently proved insufficient. As a result, drivers will soon have limited access to Capp between 19th and 22nd streets. Preliminary designs from Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s office, which spearheaded the plan,...
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated SF city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams, tank.”. He was shocked....
SFPD failed to disclose records on military-style weapons, lawsuit alleges
In a lawsuit served last week, the San Francisco Police Department was accused of ignoring a public records request about its military-style weapons for 15 months. The records request and subsequent lawsuit were filed by the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization that opposes police militarization. By law, the police should have either provided the records, or an explanation for any delay, within 10 days of the October, 2021, request.
