In a lawsuit served last week, the San Francisco Police Department was accused of ignoring a public records request about its military-style weapons for 15 months. The records request and subsequent lawsuit were filed by the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization that opposes police militarization. By law, the police should have either provided the records, or an explanation for any delay, within 10 days of the October, 2021, request.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO