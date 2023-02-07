ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Stuff to do: Valentine’s Day and art openings

We’re looking at a busy weekend in the Mission, with Valentine’s day events ranging from street fairs, to card making, to vaccinations. We’re also anticipating several art openings, with mediums including sculpture and murals, representing indigenous and Afro-Latin cultures. Later this week. Community-led planning for 24th and...
SFPD failed to disclose records on military-style weapons, lawsuit alleges

In a lawsuit served last week, the San Francisco Police Department was accused of ignoring a public records request about its military-style weapons for 15 months. The records request and subsequent lawsuit were filed by the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization that opposes police militarization. By law, the police should have either provided the records, or an explanation for any delay, within 10 days of the October, 2021, request.
ABOUT

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/

