ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Alexander Wang Debuts Cupid’s Door Runway Show in New York

Alexander Wang, through his alexanderwang label, debuted a new womenswear collection and relaunched his menswear division in New York this week. Julia Fox was among those who walked the runway as part of the Cupid’s Door show, which saw models wearing pieces from the Pre-Fall and Fall 2023 womenswear collection, as well as from a new menswear collection. The collections will be available starting in May.
NEW YORK STATE
Complex

Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Marta Del Rio and KitchenAid Stage New York Presentation to Celebrate New Color of the Year

Hibiscus was placed at the center of a special event that took place on the eve of New York Fashion Week on Thursday. KitchenAid has announced the color as its fifth annual Color of the Year, a distinction celebrated in product form (the brand’s Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender) and with the aforementioned presentation. The latter marks a collaboration with Marta Del Rio and featured involvement from a group of guest designers, Tia Adeola among them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy