The NFL Shines a Light on Arizona Creators With Its Second Annual Origins Collection
The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year. And while plenty of us eagerly anticipate Sunday to watch the 57th installment of the big game, the festivities are already under way in Phoenix. On Wednesday afternoon, roughly 11 miles outside of downtown in Phoenix at the Showcase...
Alexander Wang Debuts Cupid’s Door Runway Show in New York
Alexander Wang, through his alexanderwang label, debuted a new womenswear collection and relaunched his menswear division in New York this week. Julia Fox was among those who walked the runway as part of the Cupid’s Door show, which saw models wearing pieces from the Pre-Fall and Fall 2023 womenswear collection, as well as from a new menswear collection. The collections will be available starting in May.
Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’
Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee. In a cover story for the Cut, Long offered an update on how she’s doing and said that her focus right now is on her son. “I’m sure I have some things that I’m suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first,” she said of her child with Udoka. She then turned her attention to the Celtics’ role in making the extramarital relationship public knowledge.
Marta Del Rio and KitchenAid Stage New York Presentation to Celebrate New Color of the Year
Hibiscus was placed at the center of a special event that took place on the eve of New York Fashion Week on Thursday. KitchenAid has announced the color as its fifth annual Color of the Year, a distinction celebrated in product form (the brand’s Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender) and with the aforementioned presentation. The latter marks a collaboration with Marta Del Rio and featured involvement from a group of guest designers, Tia Adeola among them.
Heron Preston Is Turning Trash Intro Treasure for His New York Fashion Week Debut
Heron Preston has never presented during New York Fashion Week. That fact is a bit surprising considering how much inspiration he gets from New York City, where he currently resides. But that all changes at 6 p.m. this evening. Preston will present his eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection in New York City for the first time.
