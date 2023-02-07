Read full article on original website
The Most Dependable Cars In The U.S. Right Now - And The Worst Ones You Should Avoid
If you're a serious gearhead, an unreliable car can be somewhat endearing if it's a sentimental classic or you just want more time in the garage. But for most people, reliability is a huge concern — after all, a commuter that breaks down regularly will just end up being a money pit and a waste of time. And a family hauler that calls it quits in the middle of the highway on the way to vacation can put a huge damper on the mood and can take a chunk out of your wallet.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo First Drive: Electric Folgore For The Future, But ICE Still Sparkles
Maserati is embracing electric with the GranTurismo Folgore, but gas engine enthusiasts will still find something to excite them in this gorgeous GT car.
This Stunning Classic Bentley Is Now Electric After A Super-Rare Conversion
Bentleys are some of the best-looking cars to ever come from England. Modern Bentleys like the current Continental and Flying Spur are incredibly fast and filled with more luxurious creature comforts than one thought possible. Classic Bentleys like the Turbo R and S2 just ooze class and sophistication. Bentley was founded in 1919, and if anything, is a company steeped in tradition. This is the same company that used the 6.75-liter V8 for over 60 years.
Toyota's New Grand Highlander SUV Is A Family Car With The Extra Room You Need
Toyota' Grand Highlander makes serious claims about passenger comfort and convenience within the mid-sized body plan.
Ram 1500 REV Gets Its Launch Name As Electric Pickup Racks Up Impressive Specs
The beloved Ram brand of pickup trucks has debuted the official name for the marque's first-ever electric vehicle scheduled to hit the market in 2024.
When Is The Best Time To Buy An Electric Vehicle?
Electric vehicles are beginning to become more commonplace as more big players are making new, attractive models. Is now the right time to buy an EV?
Here's What Made The Willys MB Jeep The Ultimate Off-Road Machine
Thanks to its role in World War II, the Willys MB essentially inspired an entire market of future off-roaders
Jeep's 'Electric Boogie' Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Shows Hybrids Have What It Takes To Go Off Road
Electric vehicles are the future, but not everyone is convinced. Maybe you have range anxiety — the subject of Ram's hilarious REV 1500 Super Bowl commercial — or you're skeptical about whether a battery-powered vehicle can perform on equal footing with its gas-powered peers. Jeep is here to address both of those concerns with its hybrid Wrangler 4xe, offering the best of both worlds with electric power to get around near home, and an internal combustion engine to ensure your off-roading adventures aren't going to suffer from the lack of nearby charging stations.
Here's How Fast The Porsche 718 Really Is
Since it first rolled off the assembly line in 1964, the Porsche 911 is by far the most celebrated car Porsche ever produced — and quite possibly one of the most beloved sportscars of all time. Even now, Porsche offers a litany of versions of the 911. Porsche even made the car dress up like a Jeep Wrangler with the off-road focused 911 Dakar. The brand has made well over a million of them, and it's unlikely any other Porsche will take the spotlight anytime soon.
The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Richard Hammond
The 'Top Gear' co-host has had the pleasure and privilege to drive many cars throughout his career, but these are the best models he lines his garage with.
