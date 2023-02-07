ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Dependable Cars In The U.S. Right Now - And The Worst Ones You Should Avoid

If you're a serious gearhead, an unreliable car can be somewhat endearing if it's a sentimental classic or you just want more time in the garage. But for most people, reliability is a huge concern — after all, a commuter that breaks down regularly will just end up being a money pit and a waste of time. And a family hauler that calls it quits in the middle of the highway on the way to vacation can put a huge damper on the mood and can take a chunk out of your wallet.
This Stunning Classic Bentley Is Now Electric After A Super-Rare Conversion

Bentleys are some of the best-looking cars to ever come from England. Modern Bentleys like the current Continental and Flying Spur are incredibly fast and filled with more luxurious creature comforts than one thought possible. Classic Bentleys like the Turbo R and S2 just ooze class and sophistication. Bentley was founded in 1919, and if anything, is a company steeped in tradition. This is the same company that used the 6.75-liter V8 for over 60 years.
Jeep's 'Electric Boogie' Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Shows Hybrids Have What It Takes To Go Off Road

Electric vehicles are the future, but not everyone is convinced. Maybe you have range anxiety — the subject of Ram's hilarious REV 1500 Super Bowl commercial — or you're skeptical about whether a battery-powered vehicle can perform on equal footing with its gas-powered peers. Jeep is here to address both of those concerns with its hybrid Wrangler 4xe, offering the best of both worlds with electric power to get around near home, and an internal combustion engine to ensure your off-roading adventures aren't going to suffer from the lack of nearby charging stations.
Here's How Fast The Porsche 718 Really Is

Since it first rolled off the assembly line in 1964, the Porsche 911 is by far the most celebrated car Porsche ever produced — and quite possibly one of the most beloved sportscars of all time. Even now, Porsche offers a litany of versions of the 911. Porsche even made the car dress up like a Jeep Wrangler with the off-road focused 911 Dakar. The brand has made well over a million of them, and it's unlikely any other Porsche will take the spotlight anytime soon.
