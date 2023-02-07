VIDEO: Intense Moment Deputies Took Down Florida Man Armed With Two Knives

Screengrab (VCSO)

A Florida man who armed himself with two knives during an erratic mental health episode at his parents’ home Sunday afternoon is recovering after being shot during a tense standoff Sunday.

Michael Collmar, 43, was treated for his injuries by Volusia County deputies on scene and then transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery Sunday evening.

The call came in just after 1 p.m. Sunday on Lakeshore Drive, New Smyrna Beach, and was the second call in the past three weeks involving Collmar acting erratically with two knives.

Deputies previously responded to the house on Jan. 17 after his mother reported he was armed, screaming, paranoid and possibly hallucinating during an apparent mental health episode. He was not receptive to deputies’ attempts to communicate with him and connect him with counseling services.

Sunday’s call brought similar circumstances, and deputies again attempted to negotiate with Collmar with no success. Eventually, after entering the house through a back door, deputies attempted using multiple Taser deployments and a less-lethal shotgun to subdue Collmar.

Despite these efforts, Collmar headed out the front door where more deputies were stationed just outside the house. At about 2:38 p.m., the deputy fired as Collmar charged toward the group. Collmar was shot and fell to the ground, where deputies then moved in to provide life-saving aid.

Collmar’s parents were not injured in the incident, and neither were any of the deputies involved.

Collmar was recently released from Florida prison in October 2022 after serving about four years for charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His arrest, in that case, came after he stabbed a Port Orange man multiple times in July 2017. His Florida criminal history includes 31 felony charges with 17 convictions and 33 misdemeanor charges with 19 convictions.

According to Volusia County Sheriff, previous calls for service at the address this year include:

Jan. 6: Collmar called, claiming he was hired to work for the CIA, DEA, and FBI and wanted to meet with a deputy.

Jan. 8: Collmar was on the roof of the house and wouldn’t come down.

Jan. 15: Collmar falsely reported finding a little girl on the back porch.

Jan. 17: Previous incident involving Collmar armed with knives and exhibiting paranoia and delusions.

Feb. 4: Collmar called in requesting to talk about drug trafficking and child molestation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to conduct an independent investigation of the shooting, which is standard.

Michael Collmar is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of false imprisonment, and 1 count each of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence. He is also charged with violation of probation/supervised release.

As of Monday morning, he was still receiving treatment at the hospital and expected to survive.

