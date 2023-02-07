Dignity Health opens imaging site in Folsom with expansion in mind. Here are key features

Patients likely will not become claustrophobic in the MRI machine at the new Dignity Health advanced imaging location opening in Folsom .

The site at 1050 Iron Point Road aims to serve the Folsom, El Dorado Hills and greater Sacramento communities, according to a Dignity Health news release. The clinic is equipped with a 3-Tesla MRI scanner and a 64-slice CT scanner, both of which decrease scan times, accommodate patients up to 500 pounds and alleviate discomfort for those who struggle with a fear of confined spaces.

“Our goal is to serve the community when and where they need care and in the most convenient way,” Robert Marchuk, vice president of operations at the Sacramento Dignity Health Medical Foundation, said via email. “In addition, with access to this new location and Mercy Medical Group primary and specialty care offices one mile away, community members can enjoy comprehensive health services close to home.”

The Mercy Medical Group offices he referred to are at 1730 Prairie City Road. Another Dignity Health imaging site is roughly 3 miles away from the Iron Point Road establishment at 1625 Creekside Drive, Suite 101.

The new site is open to patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dignity Health representatives hope to use the rest of the 16,000 square-foot facility that houses the site. Right now, the company only leases one part of it.

Marchuk said Dignity Health Advanced Imaging contracts with most health insurance plans, however, many radiology procedures require prior authorization.

“We recommend that patients refer to their health insurance information for details about their benefit coverage,” he said. “If a patient needs financial assistance, they may qualify for our needs-based payment assistance program.”

According to Dignity Health’s website, someone may qualify for Dignity Health’s needs-based financial assistance program if they are not eligible for a government program .