Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
Seriously, a New Pole is Being Hit at the Auburn, Maine, Walmart
Well, I guess it was bound to happen, another pole in the Auburn, Maine, Walmart parking lot got hit on Super Bowl Sunday. I swear, there is a curse in this parking lot. One pole has been hit so many times that Walmart has literally put up cement barriers and made it so that the stop sign flashes. Not to mention, they also added a camera, probably so that they can watch people hit the pole in real-time.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
What I Witnessed Proves Just How Bad the Graffiti Problem in Portland is
Portland has a graffiti problem. It seems any surface that can be tagged in Portland has been. After what I witnessed, I think we're helpless to do anything about it. This building at 15 Monument Square has long been a target of taggers. It's been there for over a century and appears to have had part of it removed at some point leaving a flat brick surface that taggers view as their canvas.
Concord, New Hampshire Ranks Top 10 State Capitals in United States
No, this survey was not created off of state mottos, but if it were, we would have won for sure. WalletHub conducted a national study to find out the best state capitals, and it turns out our very own Concord, New Hampshire, fared pretty well. In order to determine which...
Portland Sea Dogs Original Owners Share Sale Profits With Staff
Imagine if the company you worked for sold it to another company and gave you a part of the profits. A very large part of the profits if you had been there long enough. That's exactly what happened when the Portland Sea Dogs' long-time owners sold the team. In 1994,...
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
Eat Food From Around the World at New Dover, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Many of us have the desire to travel, but let's face it, it's expensive! The plane tickets, lodging, meals, it all adds up, not to mention all of the time you have to take off work. Many of us do not have the luxury of paid time off. As an...
Chris Stapleton Adds a Third Show in Gilford, New Hampshire
Chris Stapleton is one of those artists that transcends genres. Even if you don't consider yourself a country music fan, you respect Stapleton as an artist. He was named the CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in 2022. By the way, he has surpassed artists like George Strait, Vince Gill, Blake Shelton, with six wins in this category (no big deal!).
