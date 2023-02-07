Read full article on original website
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two. With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom...
All 2023 Super Bowl Commercials Ranked From Best To Worst & Here's What You Missed (VIDEOS)
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The 2023 Super Bowl delivered some of the most star-studded commercials of the year, and while you might have missed a few of them while grabbing snacks or not caring about football, we've got you covered.
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2023 (So Far)
We’re just a few short days away from the most exciting athletic event of the year, but if you, like me, couldn’t name a football player to save your own life, I have good news for you. The upcoming Super Bowl isn’t just for sports nerds; it’s also for people who enjoy lavishly produced and celebrity-studded commercials—which is pretty much everyone, right? (Also, hot tip for those who truly can’t stomach the football of it all: Thanks to a beautiful little thing called counter-programming, networks not showing the Super Bowl will often play romantic comedies all day. You’re welcome.)
Watch the outtakes of Ben Affleck, J.Lo in Dunkin' Super Bowl spot
The first-ever Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial aired during the big game and starred Ben Affleck -- and a special cameo.
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
Jerry O'Connell dances with Magic Mike for 49th birthday and would do it again 'in a heartbeat'
Jerry O'Connell is living out his best Magic Mike dreams — and we all get to bear witness. The actor and talk show host joined the Magic Mike Live dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. The performance will make its debut on Friday's episode of The Talk.
John Travolta Reprises 'Grease' Character in 2023 Super Bowl Ad
John Travolta reprised his singing role in the 1978 film Grease for a T-Mobile ad that'll broadcast during the 2023 Super Bowl. He's joined by two stars of the show Scrubs, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, for a parody version of Grease soundtrack selection "Summer Nights." In the one-minute spot...
Metallica Share Video Singing Rihanna on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Following Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna was the performer during this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, and following the performance, Metallica shared a video of them singing along to one of the pop star's songs when they appeared alongside actor/comedian Billy Eichner on Carpool Karaoke a few years ago. "We can't believe Rihanna didn't as...
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’
While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Blake Lively Casually Shows Off Post-Baby Bod in Family Snapshot
She almost looks like she was never even pregnant.
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
Miley Cyrus reacts to Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s ‘Flowers’ cover
Miley Cyrus can take herself dancing and hold her own hand. Yeah, she can love herself better than you can. But she can’t possibly love this cover of her smash “Flowers” more. Cyrus has given the stamp of approval to Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick’s version...
Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart
Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
Mike Shinoda Reveals the Reason ‘Lost’ Was Cut From Linkin Park’s ‘Meteora’
Today was a big day for Linkin Park. Not only did they announce a massive 20th anniversary box set in commemoration of Meteora, but they released an outtake from the album called "Lost." In an interview with Audacy, Mike Shinoda explained why the song was cut from the album's final track listing.
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’
On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Moby Twice Considered Starting Separate Metal Bands With Pantera, Motley Crue Members + Bjork
While Moby is mostly known for his work in electronic dance music, the musician's early musical pursuits came playing in the punk band Flipper. During a recent discussion with NME, Moby revealed twice in his life he considered taking things even heavier, starting metal bands and trying to pull in some name collaborators.
2023 Sea.Hear.Now Lineup Revealed – Foo Fighters, The Killers + More
Foo Fighters and The Killers will head up the two-day 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival set to take place Sept. 16 and 17 at Bradley Park in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Organizers have now revealed the full lineup, which can be seen below, as well as the top surfers who will be displaying their skills as the event as well.
KISS Manager Finally Reveals What’s Up With Paul Stanley’s Vocals at Shows
KISS manager Doc McGhee has addressed allegations that Paul Stanley has been lip-synching live, reassuring fans that the Starchild is indeed singing at the band's concert, albeit over backing tracks that are in place to "enhance" the overall concert experience. "He sings every track. So he sings to it. So...
Bam Margera Gave His Dad Phil an Iconic Piece of Elvis Memorabilia
Bam Margera's father, Viva La Bam's memorable Phil Margera, is such a big fan of Elvis Presley that Bam recently used his connection to Priscilla Presley, the late Elvis Presley's widow, to gift his dad an extraordinary piece of Elvis memorabilia. Can you guess what it was?. Earlier this year,...
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song
A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
