We’re just a few short days away from the most exciting athletic event of the year, but if you, like me, couldn’t name a football player to save your own life, I have good news for you. The upcoming Super Bowl isn’t just for sports nerds; it’s also for people who enjoy lavishly produced and celebrity-studded commercials—which is pretty much everyone, right? (Also, hot tip for those who truly can’t stomach the football of it all: Thanks to a beautiful little thing called counter-programming, networks not showing the Super Bowl will often play romantic comedies all day. You’re welcome.)

2 DAYS AGO