Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl

Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two. With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom...
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2023 (So Far)

We’re just a few short days away from the most exciting athletic event of the year, but if you, like me, couldn’t name a football player to save your own life, I have good news for you. The upcoming Super Bowl isn’t just for sports nerds; it’s also for people who enjoy lavishly produced and celebrity-studded commercials—which is pretty much everyone, right? (Also, hot tip for those who truly can’t stomach the football of it all: Thanks to a beautiful little thing called counter-programming, networks not showing the Super Bowl will often play romantic comedies all day. You’re welcome.)
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
Journey Vocalist Shares Frustration Over Band Drama – ‘They Can Fire Me Anytime’

While Journey are currently on the road as part of their 50th anniversary celebration, things have not exactly been calm behind the scenes for a few months now. While the legal dispute between guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain has made headlines, it now appears as though vocalist Arnel Pineda has grown frustrated with his treatment within the group as well.
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’

Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
Kimberly Stewart & Benicio del Toro Pose with Daughter In Rare Photo Alongside Grandpa Rod Stewart

Kimberly Stewart shared a sweet family photo from her recent trip to Puerto Rico on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself posing alongside her daughter Delilah Genoveva, 11, her dad Rod Stewart, 78, and Delilah’s dad Benicio del Toro, 55. The whole family smiled in the sweet shot from Kimberly’s Instagram, which she captioned with a heart emoji.
Metallica Announce Official Cassette Release of ’72 Seasons’

On Nov. 28, 2022, Metallica stopped the music world in its tracks with the announcement of their 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, set for release on Friday, April 14. Along with the news came many different pre-order options for fans, including CD and digital versions as well as several different vinyl pressings: limited-edition black-and-yellow splatter (which is no longer available), smoky black, "never mellow yellow," purple and standard black.
Bam Margera Gave His Dad Phil an Iconic Piece of Elvis Memorabilia

Bam Margera's father, Viva La Bam's memorable Phil Margera, is such a big fan of Elvis Presley that Bam recently used his connection to Priscilla Presley, the late Elvis Presley's widow, to gift his dad an extraordinary piece of Elvis memorabilia. Can you guess what it was?. Earlier this year,...
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song

A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
