2 dead in Cahokia Heights fire; 3 firefighters and others hurt

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two people have died and several others are hurt, including three firefighters, after a large blaze Tuesday morning at a home in Cahokia Heights, Illinois.

The victims who died in the fire have been identified as Bob Tierce, 78, and Larry Wetzel, 82. Tierce died at the home and Wetzel died at the hospital.

Investigators say three firefighters are hurt after inhalation, and one bystander assisting with the response suffered burns to his hands. They have all been treated, but were not hospitalized due to injuries.

The fire broke out near I-255 at Route 15. Smoke can be seen from the fire for miles. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter captured video of the blaze.

Firefighters from several different departments are assisting with the response. This is at least a two-alarm fire, but is also elevated from that because of the amount of people who were brought out and who were victims of this fire.

